Piyush Goyal highlights GI-tagged seabuckthorn, calls 'Ladakh Gold'

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday highlighted Ladakh’s GI-tagged seabuckthorns, describing the fruit as a nutritional treasure with the potential to empower local livelihoods and promote wellness globally.

In a post on social media platform X, Goyal described seabuckthorn as a “golden treasure of India’s natural heritage”, noting its exceptional vitamin content and rich nutritional profile.

“GI-tagged seabuckthorn of Ladakh is a remarkable gift of nature,” he said and added that it could help empower local livelihoods and advance global wellness.

Along with the post, Goyal shared a video showcasing seabuckthorn, which is also referred to as Ladakh Gold because of the fruit’s colour.

The video describes a search for gold in Ladakh that leads to a picturesque valley at an altitude of around 12,000 feet, where seabuckthorn grows.

These beautiful seabuckthorn plants can be found at an altitude of 12,000 feet, according to the post.

"These plants are often seen in warmer regions, but nature’s unique characteristics have made this region home to a different kind of gold,” according to the video.

“This is seabuckthorn, which is called Ladakh Gold because of its colour. But it is not just a fruit; it is a superfruit that can survive the extreme and unique climate of this region. This helps it develop certain special antioxidants, and it contains ten times more vitamin C than lemon. This is what gives it its distinctive taste,” it adds.

The video concludes by encouraging visitors to Ladakh to try the fruit.

Apart from that, the minister flagged off the first-ever JCB machine export to New Zealand, made in Pune on Monday.

He also hailed the India-New Zealand FTA, saying it is unlocking new opportunities for our manufacturing.

--IANS

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