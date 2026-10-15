Pitroda wishes PM Modi good health, says completing 25 years is ‘accomplishment in its own way’ (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi good health, saying that completing 25 years in public life was an achievement in itself.

In an interview to IANS, Pitroda said, “First of all, I wish him (PM Modi) good health. He’s at an age where we all get affected. So, I wish him very good health. He has completed 25 years, which is an accomplishment in its own way.”

Asked about the possibility of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi becoming Prime Minister in 2029, Pitroda said the decision rested with the people of the country.

"It is for the people of India to decide," he said.

Pitroda also questioned India's global influence and its ability to play a decisive role in securing a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. He said the country's international standing was not as strong as it was often portrayed domestically.

“I don’t think India has the kind of power that we should have today. Our position in the world is not what we think it is. You know, we call ourselves ‘Vishwa Guru’ and all that. From my viewpoint, it’s all bogus,” he said.

Pitroda added that while such claims might make people feel proud, the country's actual influence on international affairs needed to be assessed realistically.

"And it's okay if that makes our people feel good, but the reality is very different. What role did we play? It has been going on for a while. Why, all of a sudden, after five years, do we play a role? Where were we before? What role did we play in Gaza?" he asked.

He said India's foreign policy had changed and argued that the country, being the world's most populous nation, should have a greater say in international decision-making rather than remaining on the sidelines.

"We are the largest country in the world, and we should have a seat at the table, not on the sidelines. We don't have a seat at the table today. I don't think people are paying attention to what we have to say. We may think differently," he said.

Pitroda also questioned the perception that the international community routinely looks to India for guidance on foreign policy matters.

“The general impression given in India is that we are Vishwa Guru; everybody is waiting for our input and advice. No, that's not true. Go see the newspapers in the world, and you will see what space India gets. There is no headline unless there is something like what is going on today,” he said.

He stressed the need for a realistic assessment of India's international standing, adding that people could hold differing opinions on the country's influence in global affairs.

--IANS

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