Piracy is not just illegal, it is an act of abandoning humanity, says Soori

Chennai, May 24(IANS) Pointing out that movie piracy was not only illegal but also an act of abandoning humanity, actor Soori, whose film 'Maaman' hit screens recently, has now made an emotional appeal to the public, asking them not to download and watch pirated versions of films.

Taking to his X timeline, the comedian-turned-hero penned a lengthy post in Tamil in which he said," A film is not just entertainment... it is the combination of the dreams and hard work of many people. This post is not just for my film. Behind every film is the work, sacrifice, faith, and concern of hundreds of people."

Stating that making a film was like the birth of a child, the actor said, "Starting from the story, shooting, background work, editing, music, advertisements, every stage is built with an unwavering determination, mixed with emotion."

He went on to say, "Whether a film wins or loses… it is a journey. That journey is a mixture of pain, joy, and hope. After putting in so much of effort, when some people secretly download and watch it online and share it proudly, it breaks our hearts. For that one 'view', we are destroying someone's years of hard work."

Pointing out that movies were not only created to entertain people, but were sometimes also a means of conveying important ideas in society, the actor said some films were actually a reflection of some people's lives.

"Piracy, without respecting all this selfless work, is not only illegal; it is also an act of abandoning humanity," Soori said and requested audiences not to download pirated content.

"Watch movies the right way and respect the work of those who made them. Your support is the greatest reward for a creator. If each of us acts in a responsible manner, the film industry can rise even higher.#SayNoToPiracy #RespectOthersEfforts," he said.

--IANS

Mkr/