CMRL-Exalogic scam: Pinarayi Vijayan, Riyas named first accused in two separate cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12 (IANS) The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) will register two FIRs in the controversial cases at the Vigilance Court here on Monday, naming former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) legislator and former Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas as the first accused in separate cases.

The first case pertains to the CMRL-Exalogic monthly payments, in which Vijayan is the first accused. The second case involves the alleged corruption money received by Riyas, who was the tourism minister in the second LDF cabinet and is the husband of T. Veena, the daughter of Vijayan.

Veena is the second accused in both the cases.

The move follows a Kerala High Court single bench directive to register cases and conduct a full-fledged investigation into allegations arising from monthly payments made by the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) to Exalogic Solutions, a company owned by Vijayan's daughter, Veena, and alleged benefits extended to the company by those holding public office.

In the first case, relating to the CMRL-Exalogic transactions, Vijayan will be the first accused and Veena the second accused.

In the second case, Riyas will be the first accused and Veena the second accused.

The two FIRs will examine the distinct allegations against the accused and the circumstances surrounding the payments and alleged favours.

The High Court had directed the Vigilance to register cases on the basis of the Enforcement Directorate's report instead of conducting a preliminary inquiry.

The order marks a significant step in the politically sensitive controversy, which has remained under investigation by Central agencies and has triggered a prolonged political confrontation in Kerala.

The court had also set aside the police chief's order constituting a special investigation team without the government's approval.

The government is expected to issue a fresh order appointing a special team recommended by the Vigilance Director, in accordance with the court's observations on the authority to constitute such a team.

All relevant documents held by the Crime Branch have been handed over to the Vigilance.

The agency's position is that prior sanction is not required to proceed with the investigation in view of the High Court's specific direction.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with the developments said Vijayan is moving ahead with a petition before the High Court's division bench later on Monday, challenging the single bench order.

His move could open a fresh legal battle over the scope and procedure of the Vigilance investigation.

The registration of the two FIRs is expected to intensify the political and legal ramifications of the CMRL-Exalogic case, with the investigation now required to establish whether the payments were linked to any undue official favours.

--IANS

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