PIL filed in Delhi High Court against film ‘The Taj Story’

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court against the upcoming film ‘The Taj Story’, alleging that the movie distorts historical facts and could potentially disturb communal harmony.

The petition, filed by advocate Shakeel Abbas, seeks directions to the Central government and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to review the certification granted to the film.

In his plea, Abbas contended that the film portrays misleading and manipulated information about the Taj Mahal, one of India’s most iconic monuments, and promotes a partisan political ideology. The petitioner has made the film’s producers, director, writer, and actor, Paresh Rawal, parties to the case, along with the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the CBFC.

The PIL argues that “the film deliberately twists historical facts for political motives,” and warns that its release could trigger communal discord. The petitioner further claimed that the production house and the creative team have a pattern of producing politically-motivated and controversial films, citing examples such as 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Bengal Files'.

According to the petition, the trailer of 'The Taj Story' was released on October 16, 2025, and the film is scheduled for nationwide release on October 31. It alleges that despite clear indications of factual manipulation and provocative content, the CBFC failed to act responsibly, allowing the trailer’s release without appropriate scrutiny.

The PIL requests the Delhi High Court to direct the CBFC to re-examine the film’s certification, add a strong disclaimer, and consider removing objectionable scenes or imposing an ‘Adults Only’ rating to prevent misuse of historical narratives.

The plea emphasises that allowing such films without adequate verification can undermine India’s secular fabric and distort public understanding of historical truth.

The Delhi High Court is expected to take up the matter for hearing soon.

