October 29, 2025 12:14 PM हिंदी

PIL filed in Delhi High Court against film ‘The Taj Story’

PIL filed in Delhi High Court against film ‘The Taj Story’

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court against the upcoming film ‘The Taj Story’, alleging that the movie distorts historical facts and could potentially disturb communal harmony.

The petition, filed by advocate Shakeel Abbas, seeks directions to the Central government and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to review the certification granted to the film.

In his plea, Abbas contended that the film portrays misleading and manipulated information about the Taj Mahal, one of India’s most iconic monuments, and promotes a partisan political ideology. The petitioner has made the film’s producers, director, writer, and actor, Paresh Rawal, parties to the case, along with the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the CBFC.

The PIL argues that “the film deliberately twists historical facts for political motives,” and warns that its release could trigger communal discord. The petitioner further claimed that the production house and the creative team have a pattern of producing politically-motivated and controversial films, citing examples such as 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Bengal Files'.

According to the petition, the trailer of 'The Taj Story' was released on October 16, 2025, and the film is scheduled for nationwide release on October 31. It alleges that despite clear indications of factual manipulation and provocative content, the CBFC failed to act responsibly, allowing the trailer’s release without appropriate scrutiny.

The PIL requests the Delhi High Court to direct the CBFC to re-examine the film’s certification, add a strong disclaimer, and consider removing objectionable scenes or imposing an ‘Adults Only’ rating to prevent misuse of historical narratives.

The plea emphasises that allowing such films without adequate verification can undermine India’s secular fabric and distort public understanding of historical truth.

The Delhi High Court is expected to take up the matter for hearing soon.

--IANS

rs/rad

LATEST NEWS

Missing partnerships, losing too many wickets in the middle: Salman Agha dissects Pak's loss to SA in 1st T20I

Missing partnerships, losing too many wickets in the middle: Salman Agha dissects Pak's loss to SA in 1st T20I

India’s Cold Chain scheme reduces post-harvest losses, boosts farmers’ incomes

India’s Cold Chain scheme reduces post-harvest losses, boosts farmers’ incomes

SEBI plans big overhaul in mutual fund rules to cut costs and boost transparency

SEBI plans big overhaul in mutual fund rules to cut costs and boost transparency

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal declares she’s not down-to-earth, is self-obsessed

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal declares she’s not down-to-earth, is self-obsessed

Neena Gupta shows her culinary skills, gives Punjabi twist to a popular South Indian dish

Neena Gupta shows her culinary skills, gives Punjabi twist to a popular South Indian dish

Entire team structure and coaching staff deserve praise, says Rishank on Telugu Titans’ turnaround campaign

Entire team structure and coaching staff deserve praise, says Rishank on Telugu Titans’ turnaround campaign

Heat-related deaths rose by 63 pc since 1990s, claiming 546,000 lives yearly: The Lancet

Heat-related deaths rose by 63 pc since 1990s, claiming 546,000 lives yearly: The Lancet

Jackky Bhagnani wishes sister Deepshikha on b’day: You’ve fought my battles as if they were your own

Jackky Bhagnani wishes sister Deepshikha on b’day: You’ve fought my battles as if they were your own

Any woman who joins JeM's women brigade, 'Jamat-ul-Mominat' will go straight to paradise from her grave after death: Masood Azhar

Will go to paradise after death: Masood Azhar’s fresh ploy to woo female terrorists after launching women brigade

Anahat stuns world No. 7 Gilis to storm into Canadian Open squash semifinals

Anahat stuns world No. 7 Gilis to storm into Canadian Open squash semifinals