Philippines: Police arrest two students in Tacloban school shooting

Manila, June 22 (IANS) Security agencies in the Philippines have arrested two students in connection with a school shooting incident that occurred in Tacloban City on Monday, which resulted in the death of three minors and injuries to seven other minors.

The police also recovered the two firearms, one calibre .38 revolver and one 9mm Glock pistol, allegedly used in the incident.

“Investigation is ongoing to determine the complete circumstances surrounding the case, including the reported bullying-related grudge as one of the angles being pursued,” read a statement by the Philippine National Police.

The Tacloban City Police Office (TCPO) responded to a distress call regarding an active shooting situation involving students at San Jose National High School.

“The involved suspects, identified as alias ‘Rod,’ and alias ‘Nash,’ were safely rescued by responding police personnel and are now under the custody of Police Station 1 for proper documentation and investigation in accordance with juvenile justice and child protection procedures,” the TCPO wrote on Facebook.

According to the Philippines News Agency (PNA), the two suspects are Grade 9 students.

TCPO said that the incident is ‘deeply distressing,’ and assured the public that a thorough and impartial investigation is underway to establish the truth and ensure accountability.

Additional police personnel were also deployed in the area to ensure the safety of students, school personnel, parents, and the community.

Classes were suspended by the Tacloban City government at San Jose National High School, as well as at nearby San Jose Central School and Manlurip Elementary School, due to the incident.

The authorities also urged anyone with relevant information regarding the incident to coordinate with the TCPO.

The authorities also conducted a school visitation and coordination activity covering the northern Barangays.

“The purpose of the visitation was to assess the current security situation within the school vicinity, provide guidance on safety measures, and strengthen coordination between school authorities, local officials, and law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and protection of students, teachers, and school personnel,” the TCPO wrote on Facebook.

–IANS

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