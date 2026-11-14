Personal data protection: Eligible firms can now apply as consent managers, says govt

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) In a bid to enable Indian citizens to exercise greater control over consent relating to their personal data, the registration framework for Consent Managers under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, has come into effect and eligible companies can apply for registration, an official statement said on Saturday.

As part of this phase of implementation, IT Secretary S. Krishnan launched the online portal to enable eligible companies to apply for registration as Consent Managers.

The framework marks an important step towards operationalising a system that enables Data Principals to exercise greater control over consent relating to their personal data.

A Data Principal under India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act), 2023 is the individual to whom the personal data relates.

“It forms part of the phased implementation of the DPDP framework and enables eligible entities to seek registration and prepare to offer consent management services,” according to the IT Ministry.

Companies incorporated in India with adequate technical, operational and financial capacity, including a net worth of not less than Rs 2 crore, may seek registration as Consent Managers. These requirements are intended to ensure that registered entities have the resources and capabilities to provide secure, reliable, and accountable services.

Eligible companies may apply to the Board for registration through the newly launched portal. The Board will assess applications against the applicable requirements and may register qualifying companies.

The list of registered Consent Managers will be made publicly available on the Board’s website.

Other key provisions concerning the rights of Data Principals, the obligations of Data Fiduciaries, and the Board’s inquiry and penalty processes are scheduled to come into effect on May 13, 2027.

A Consent Manager is an entity registered with the Data Protection Board of India (Board) that enables Data Principals to give, manage, review and withdraw consent through an accessible, transparent and interoperable platform.

The framework seeks to strengthen trust and accountability in the digital ecosystem, with Consent Managers being accountable to the Data Principals.

--IANS

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