People, students celebrate as SC stays new UGC equity regulations

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) People and students across several states on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the operation of the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, saying that if implemented, the new rules could have created serious and difficult situations in the future.

The Supreme Court also issued notice to the Centre and the UGC. A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed that the 2026 Regulations shall remain in abeyance and ordered that the 2012 UGC Regulations will continue to operate until further orders.

At Lucknow University, students marked the development by distributing sweets and expressing relief over the apex court’s interim order. Many students said the stay had eased immediate concerns, though they would continue to closely follow the matter as it proceeds in court.

One student said, “The information we have just received from the Supreme Court satisfies us for now, but we will wait to see what happens in the upcoming hearings. It is very important that students’ voices are heard in these proceedings, because we are the ones who will be most affected by such regulations.”

Another student said the stay was necessary to prevent injustice. “This decision was absolutely right and should have come earlier. In many ways, injustice has been happening against the Savarna community for a long time due to misuse of such provisions. It is good that this rule has been stayed, and it should ideally be withdrawn completely,” the student said.

Expressing gratitude to the apex court, a third student said, “We are very thankful to the Supreme Court. We are now fully alert and will remain vigilant, not only with the present BJP government but with any government that comes in the future. Students will keep a close watch on such decisions.”

Another student from the university said the mood on campus was one of happiness and hope. “I warmly welcome the Supreme Court’s decision. It is not just me — every student today is filled with joy. We hope the government will consider our concerns, make the necessary changes, or repeal the regulations entirely,” the student said.

Similar scenes were witnessed in other parts of Uttar Pradesh. In Varanasi, people in Kashi celebrated the stay by applying 'gulal' and thanking the Supreme Court.

A local resident said, “I want to thank the Supreme Court. The way the government was trying to divide people through this new regulation was wrong. The stay is a big relief for us, and we consider this a major victory.”

In Basti district, residents also welcomed the court’s order, saying it had prevented further social tensions.

One resident said, “There was a real chance that discrimination would increase if these regulations were implemented. The future looked very dark. It could have led to conflicts within society. This stay has given us some relief, and we are very happy right now. Whatever the final decision is, we hope it will be in the interest of the people.”

In Madhya Pradesh, students at Barkatullah University in Bhopal also expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court’s intervention.

A student said, “We welcome this decision. There was no need for this new regulation. Right now, we live together peacefully, but if it had been implemented, it would have created problems. If the government still wants to bring such rules, there should also be provisions that protect the interests of the general category.”

