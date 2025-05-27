May 27, 2025 5:21 PM हिंदी

People like Nishikant Dubey hired to spread lies: Tariq Anwar slams BJP MP over remarks on Indira Gandhi

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Senior Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on Nishikant Dubey following the BJP MP's controversial comments alleging that late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi "ceded Indian territory to Pakistan" in 1968.

Anwar dismissed the remarks as historically inaccurate and politically motivated, asserting that such statements were part of a deliberate disinformation campaign being carried out by the BJP.

Speaking to IANS Anwar said, “Spreading lies is the only job of people like Nishikant Dubey. The BJP has kept him exactly for this role, to spread confusion and fake narratives among the public and the media.”

Anwar was responding to Dubey’s recent post on X, in which the BJP MP accused late PM Indira Gandhi of compromising national interests during the post-war boundary settlement with Pakistan in the Rann of Kutch region. Dubey termed it “a painful episode” and claimed that Congress “auctioned off” Indian land under external pressure, referring to US influence during that era.

Countering this, Anwar emphasised the historic courage of PM Indira Gandhi in the face of global pressure.

“Anyone with the slightest understanding of history knows how Indira Gandhi firmly rejected American pressure during the Bangladesh Liberation War. Despite the threatening presence of the US Seventh Fleet in the Bay of Bengal, she did not back down. This is the truth history remembers, not the propaganda Nishikant Dubey is trying to push,” Anwar stated.

He added, “This is what people like Nishikant and parties like the BJP do, distort facts and mislead the public for political gain.”

In another significant statement, Anwar commented on the inclusion of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) in the INDIA bloc, clarifying the Congress' position: “We have decided that no communal party should be included in the INDIA alliance. Only secular parties can be a part of this coalition.”

--IANS

rs/rad

