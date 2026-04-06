Paul saves 3 championship points to win first US Men's Clay Court title

Houston, April 6 (IANS) Tommy Paul captured his first U.S. Men's Clay Court Championshipcrown with a 6–1, 3–6, 7–5 victory over Argentina’s Roman Andres Burruchaga. This is his fifth ATP Tour title and first on clay.

The 28-year-old saved three match points on championship Sunday, climbing out of a 3–5 deficit in the third set by reeling off four straight games to notch the title.

Although this was his first clay title, he is a two-time semifinalist at the Italian Open and was a 2025 Roland Garros quarterfinalist.

He joined Francis Tiafoe as the only two active Americans to win titles on clay, grass, and hard courts. Additionally, he’s now the American tour leader in 2026 match wins with a 19-7 record on the year.

Paul ensured a fifth consecutive American champion in Houston with his two-hour, 40-minute triumph. The home favourite followed Reilly Opelka (2022), Frances Tiafoe (2023), Ben Shelton (2024) and Jenson Brooksby (2025). With the win, the 28-year-old Paul became the oldest Houston champion since a 32-year-old Juan Monaco in 2016.

After Paul sprinted through the opening set, Burruchaga responded with a steadier second set, extending points and finding his rhythm on return to force a decider. The third set became the true test of nerves. Down three match points while trailing 5-3, Paul was simply inches and minutes away from defeat. After he forced two errors from Burruchaga on the first two, Paul rushed the net with a touch volley winner to stay alive.

Paul then took the lead 6-5 before Burruchaga himself staged a mini-comeback and nearly forced a third-set tiebreaker. The Argentine served at 40–0, but Paul dug in point by point and outlasted his opponent to win the final set, 7-5.

Paul will move back inside the Top 20 for the first time since last October, projected to rise to No. 18 in next week’s ATP rankings. Meanwhile, Burruchaga will rise to a new career-high of No. 62 after entering the tournament ranked No. 77 and cracking the Top 100 for the first time in February.

--IANS

bc/