Patralekhaa drops a video of hubby Rajkummar Rao dancing to 'Ohh Beta ji' as he turns 41

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) As Rajkummar Rao turned 41 on Sunday, wife Patralekhaa treated the netizens with a rare video of the 'Stree' actor giving a heart-melting performance on the beloved track "O Beta Ji O Babuji Kismat Ki Hawa Kabhi Naram" from the film "Albela".

Wishing the birthday star on his special day, Patralekhaa wrote on her IG: "Happy Birthday to my best husband, my best friend, my strength and to the man I am extremely proud of. I love you.. @rajkummar_rao".

Singer Neeti Mohan also wished Rajkummar in the comment section, saying, "Happy Birthday to one of the finest talent and a human being @rajkummar_rao."

Several others used the comment section to wish the 'Maalik' actor on his birthday.

Back in July, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar announced their first pregnancy through a lovely social media post.

The couple dropped a joint post on their official Instagram accounts that read, "Baby on the way - Patralekhaa & Rajkummar."

As soon as the announcement was made, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the parents-to-be.

Coming to Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's love saga, the 'Shahid' actor first saw his better half in an advertisement and instantly found her to be extremely cute. At the time, he even wished to meet Patralekhaa someday.

As luck would have it, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were paired together

in Hansal Mehta's 2014 drama "CityLights". During the shoot, these two fell for one another.

In October 2021, Rajkummar proposed to Patralekhaa, and the lovebirds ultimately tied the knot in November 2021 in a beautiful ceremony with family and close friends in attendance.

Work-wise: Rajkummar is reported to join hands with filmmaker Dinesh Vijan for a biopic on Ujjwal Nikam - one of India’s most renowned lawyers, known to have handled several high-profile criminal cases.

Made under the direction of Avinash Arun, the untitled drama is expected to go on the floor by October 2025.

The project will also reportedly mark his reunion with this 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' co-star Wamiqa Gabbi.

--IANS

pm/