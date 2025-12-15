Patel, Blundell return as NZ name squad for third Test vs Windies

Wellington, Dec 15 (IANS) New Zealand off-spinner Ajaz Patel has been selected for the third and final Test against the West Indies, starting on Thursday in Mt Maunganui.

He joined the side in place of Blair Tickner, who dislocated his shoulder while fielding on the boundary during the second Test in Wellington.

The 37-year-old spinner, who famously took all ten wickets in a Test innings against India at the Wankhede Stadium in 2021, could be in line to play his first Test match on home soil since February 2020.

Patel’s last Test appearance came during the third Test of New Zealand’s recent tour of India in 2024, where he produced a Player of the Match performance with figures of 11 for 160 as part of the team’s 3–0 series whitewash.

“Ajaz is someone we can trust to come in and do a job if required. Bay Oval, as we know, has typically offered more turn than other surfaces around New Zealand, and the fact that he turns the ball away from the right-hander is very appealing.

“Taking another spinner into the third Test also gives a bit more variety in our bowling attack, along with our seamers who have been doing a great job so far in this series,” head coach Rob Walter said.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell also returned to the side after missing the second Test while recovering from a hamstring tear sustained in the first Test at the start of December.

“Tom has recovered very well from his hamstring tear, and we’re grateful to have someone of his calibre back in the side.

“His experience is invaluable, even more so as we have a few players in the squad who are relatively new to Test cricket. He is a leader in the group and we’re very pleased to see him back,” Walter said.

Mitch Hay will return to domestic duties with Canterbury after a solid debut while Blundell rehabilitated his hamstring. Walter also spoke about the young wicketkeeper.

Fast-bowling quartet Michael Rae, Zak Foulkes, Jacob Duffy and Kristian Clarke all remain in the squad for the final Test, with Rae impressing on debut in Wellington.

New Zealand Cricket said Kyle Jamieson is “progressing well through his red-ball return-to-play plan” and will continue to work closely with support staff on his return to the Test arena.

Jamieson is working through a conditioning block after a full start to the summer, as part of his preparation for what is shaping up to be a busy first half of 2026.

New Zealand squad for the third Test:

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Will Young

