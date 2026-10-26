Parliamentary diplomacy can resolve global challenges peacefully, says LS Speaker at BRICS Forum

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday emphasised the important role parliaments can play in fostering mutual understanding and trust among nations, reducing international tensions and addressing global challenges through peaceful means.

Birla made the remarks while addressing the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which began on Monday at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

The Forum has brought together parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries to discuss ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and advance people-centric development.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired the meeting and welcomed the delegates representing BRICS member nations.

In his inaugural address, Birla noted, "Today, the world is grappling with grave issues like regional conflicts, wars, economic instability, trade tensions, terrorism and climate change. The impact of these does not stop at one's border. In such times, the importance of cooperation, dialogue and diplomacy increases."

Highlighting the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in addressing international concerns, the Lok Sabha Speaker said legislatures could contribute significantly to building trust between countries and creating an environment conducive to peaceful solutions.

"Parliaments can play a special role in strengthening mutual understanding and trust, reducing international tension and resolving global challenges peacefully," he said.

Birla also highlighted India's democratic traditions, describing the country as the mother of democracy.

"India is called the mother of democracy. Our democracy is founded on dialogue, diversity of thought, and a sense of mutual respect even amidst agreement or disagreement. Based on this very democratic strength, India has progressed rapidly in its 75-year journey," he said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further underlined the potential of BRICS to amplify the voice of the Global South and strengthen its influence in discussions on international affairs.

"BRICS has the ability to become an empowered voice of the Global South. We have to make sure that our ambitions are not just limited to mere discussion, but should also be practical and achievable," he said.

The two-day Forum will be held on October 26 and 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the event and meet the leaders of the visiting delegations.

The event brings together Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, Union Ministers, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

--IANS

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