February 23, 2026 9:41 PM हिंदी

‘Parishkriti’ handloom exhibition empowers weavers with direct market access: Development Commissioner

‘Parishkriti’ handloom exhibition empowers weavers with direct market access: Development Commissioner

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The ‘Parishkriti’ handloom exhibition is providing weavers and artisans a prestigious platform to directly connect with premium customers and strengthen their market presence, Dr. M. Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms) said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. M. Beena said the idea behind ‘Parishkriti’ is to bring skilled weavers and handloom professionals from different parts of India to a prominent venue in the national capital.

“Hosting the exhibition at a premium location ensures better exposure and higher sales opportunities, while also helping artisans understand larger market trends and customer preferences,” she explained.

“This is the second consecutive year that the exhibition is being organised at the same venue, following a successful edition last year,” she told IANS.

Dr. Beena added that the Ministry is working to make the exhibition an annual event so that it builds a strong identity and brand value over time.

She emphasised that such marketing events not only generate sales but also create long-term brand recognition and market awareness.

“The platform effectively connects rural weavers with urban premium buyers,” she noted.

The week-long ‘Parishkriti’ handloom exhibition is being held from February 22 to 28, 2026, at the India International Centre in the national capital.

The exhibition aims to provide a dedicated platform to handloom artisans and weavers from across the country, enabling them to showcase and sell their products directly to customers without the involvement of middlemen.

National Award winner Angika Kushwaha, who received the award in 2023 for marketing handloom products, is representing Varanasi at the exhibition.

She said the event allows artisans to directly interact with buyers, ensuring that customers receive genuine and authentic products at fair prices.

Another National Award winner, Khokan Nandi from West Bengal, highlighted the global popularity of Bengal’s Jamdani sarees.

Nandi said that with the support of the Ministry of Textiles and the Indian Government, the handloom sector is now receiving renewed attention.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

1st ODI: Girls had a little bit of a thing that they will have one star on jersey, says Muzumdar (Credit: X/BCCI Women)

1st ODI: Girls had a little bit of a thing that they will have one star on jersey, says Muzumdar

Nine Japanese prefectures launch framework to deepen ties with India: Report (File image)

Nine Japanese prefectures launch framework to deepen ties with India: Report

WUC raises alarm over China’s transnational repression against Uyghurs

WUC raises alarm over China’s transnational repression against Uyghurs

Bangladesh: Police officers order suspension of carrom games, TV in local shops during Ramadan (File image)

Bangladesh: Police officers order suspension of carrom games, TV in local shops during Ramadan

Turkey's silence on Uyghur abuses in ironic contrast with Gaza advocacy: Report

Turkey's silence on Uyghur abuses in ironic contrast with Gaza advocacy: Report

T20 WC: Hetmyer blasts 85 as West Indies post massive 254/6 vs Zimbabwe

T20 WC: Hetmyer blasts 85 as West Indies post massive 254/6 vs Zimbabwe

Afghanistan to host Sri Lanka for white-ball series in UAE from March 13-25

Afghanistan to host Sri Lanka for white-ball series in UAE from March 13-25

AI Impact Summit: Panipat academic backs PM Modi’s vision, calls IYC protest unwarranted​ (Photo: IANS)

AI Impact Summit: Panipat academic backs PM Modi’s vision, calls IYC protest unwarranted​

India emerges as Sri Lanka’s top source of tourists, surpassing other nations: Report (File image)

India emerges as Sri Lanka’s top source of tourists, surpassing other nations: Report

Commuters, residents praise speed, comfort of Meerut Metro on first day

Commuters, residents praise speed, comfort of Meerut Metro on first day