‘Parishkriti’ handloom exhibition empowers weavers with direct market access: Development Commissioner

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The ‘Parishkriti’ handloom exhibition is providing weavers and artisans a prestigious platform to directly connect with premium customers and strengthen their market presence, Dr. M. Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms) said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. M. Beena said the idea behind ‘Parishkriti’ is to bring skilled weavers and handloom professionals from different parts of India to a prominent venue in the national capital.

“Hosting the exhibition at a premium location ensures better exposure and higher sales opportunities, while also helping artisans understand larger market trends and customer preferences,” she explained.

“This is the second consecutive year that the exhibition is being organised at the same venue, following a successful edition last year,” she told IANS.

Dr. Beena added that the Ministry is working to make the exhibition an annual event so that it builds a strong identity and brand value over time.

She emphasised that such marketing events not only generate sales but also create long-term brand recognition and market awareness.

“The platform effectively connects rural weavers with urban premium buyers,” she noted.

The week-long ‘Parishkriti’ handloom exhibition is being held from February 22 to 28, 2026, at the India International Centre in the national capital.

The exhibition aims to provide a dedicated platform to handloom artisans and weavers from across the country, enabling them to showcase and sell their products directly to customers without the involvement of middlemen.

National Award winner Angika Kushwaha, who received the award in 2023 for marketing handloom products, is representing Varanasi at the exhibition.

She said the event allows artisans to directly interact with buyers, ensuring that customers receive genuine and authentic products at fair prices.

Another National Award winner, Khokan Nandi from West Bengal, highlighted the global popularity of Bengal’s Jamdani sarees.

Nandi said that with the support of the Ministry of Textiles and the Indian Government, the handloom sector is now receiving renewed attention.

