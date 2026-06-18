Paris is city of lights and colours: PM Modi to Indian diaspora

Paris, June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described Paris as “the city of lights, the city of colours,” emphasising that the French capital embodies art, ideas and inspiration for innovation.

Addressing members of the Indian diaspora during the final leg of his visit to France and Slovakia, PM Modi said the presence of Indians from diverse states made Paris even more vibrant, adding new hues to its cultural fabric.

The Prime Minister noted that the diaspora included Tamils, Punjabis, Gujaratis and Marathis, representing every corner of India. He said their contribution enriched the city and strengthened the bonds between India and France.

PM Modi underlined the significance of his visit, pointing out that it coincided with his government completing 12 years in office. He said serving as the elected Prime Minister of India for 12 consecutive years was both an honour and an opportunity, and reflected the strength of India’s democracy that enabled a tea seller to rise to the nation’s highest office.

Highlighting the role of the diaspora in nurturing bilateral ties, PM Modi said their efforts had become a great strength of the India–France strategic partnership. He conveyed greetings from India's 1.4 billion citizens and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome he received in Paris.

The Prime Minister outlined India’s achievements over the past 12 years, noting that exports had increased 35‑fold and mobile manufacturing units had grown 100‑fold, making India the world’s second‑largest mobile manufacturer. He said this rapid progress had positioned India as the fastest‑growing major economy.

PM Modi stressed that India’s story was not only about economic progress but also about social transformation. He said 25 crore people had been lifted out of poverty in the last 12 years, and among the achievements was one that could not be measured in numbers, the confidence of 140 crore Indians.

He added that the youth were dreaming big, farmers were embracing new possibilities, and women were demonstrating leadership.

He said India was digitising identities and had created unique digital health IDs for around 90 crore citizens, ensuring secure medical records and efficient healthcare delivery. He pointed out that achievements such as high‑speed internet reaching remote villages had once seemed unimaginable.

PM Modi emphasised that these 12 years were not just about achievements but about raising India’s aspirations to new heights. He said India’s progress was visible in every sector, from technology to agriculture, and reflected the resilience and ambition of its people.

Members of the Indian diaspora in Paris expressed immense joy and emotion after meeting PM Modi, describing the occasion as proud and memorable. They said his presence made them feel connected to their homeland, even though they were thousands of miles away.

Taking to his official social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: “Reached Paris a short while ago to a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora. I am proud of their efforts in bringing India and France closer. The India–France partnership is vital for the progress of our planet.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed VivaTech 2026, one of Europe’s largest technology and innovation conferences. He also attended the G7 Summit in Evian and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

--IANS

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