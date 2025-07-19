July 19, 2025 9:10 PM हिंदी

Parineeti & Raghav's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' shoot canceled as Raghav's mother falls ill

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Beloved Bollywood pair, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were all set to grace the third season of "The Great Indian Kapil Show." However, unfortunately, the shoot for the latest episode of the laughter ride came to a sudden hault as Raghav's mother fell ill.

IANS confirmed the news from a source present on the set at the time of the shoot. The source informed that Raghav's mother started shivering in between the shoot and was later rushed to the hospital. Given the unforeseen circumstances, the shoot had to be cancelled. The production team will now lock in on another date for the shoot of the Parineeti-Raghav episode.

Any further updates regarding Raghav's mother's health are not available at the moment.

While Parineeti has graced Kapil's chat show a number of times, this would have been Raghav's first appearance on the popular show.

Talking about Parineeti and Raghav, despite knowing one another for a long time, the couple fell for each other back in 2022.

As Parineeti was shooting for Imtiaz Ali's "Chamkila", alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Raghav visited her on the set of the biographical drama. The meeting helped them realize their feelings for one another.

These two reportedly studied together at the London School of Economics.

On May 13, 2023, Prineeti took the internet by storm as she shared pictures from her engagement ceremony with the politician.

In September 2023, Prineeti and Raghav finally tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony. The photos and videos from the elegant ceremony went viral on social media.

Coming to her professional commitments, Parineeti will next be seen in the forthcoming Netflix series, the title of which is yet to be revealed.

Along with her, this untitled drama will also feature Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni in key roles.

While the shoot for this yet untitled project has already been concluded, the release date has not been announced till now.

