Parineeti Chopra wishes her mother on her first birthday as a grandmother: From 'Ma to Nanima', it's been a journey!

Mumbai Dec 30 (IANS) New mommy Parineeti Chopra seems to be in one of her happiest moods, as her mother, Rena Chopra celebrates her birthday on the 30th of December – her first as a ‘Nani Ma (grandmother)’

The actress took to her social media account to wish her mother a happy birthday. Sharing a video montage featuring many fun and happy moments of her mother and the entire Chopra clan from various events and occasions, Parineeti penned an adorable caption.

“From Ma to Nanima. It's been a journey! But you remain as annoying and as wonderful as ever. Happppy bday, Mother! You're the best! But I’ll never say that out loud. (Something is wrong; I’m being nice to you? 'Aah, postpartum (sic),' she wrote. In a few glimpses of the video, Parineeti’s husband, Raghav Chadha, was also seen having a gala time with his in-laws and wife, Parineeti.

The actress, who embraced motherhood in October, has been often seen expressing her thoughts on dealing with ‘postpartum symptoms’. A few days ago, Chopra had taken to her social media account to share a video of herself, all set to organise her room’s clutter. Dressed in her smart casual wear, the actress elaborated on how she planned to organize her storage amidst new mommy responsibilities but ended up getting distracted.

She wrote, “Took out time to organise my storage today, got distracted, and did absolutely nothing.” Confirmed symptoms of a postpartum gal,” with sad and laughing emoticons.

For the uninitiated, Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, welcomed their first child on October 19. On the first month’s birthday of Neer, on November 19, the new parents revealed his name through a social media post.

Sharing a picture of themselves lovingly kissing their baby boy’s tiny toes, she captioned it as, “Jalasya rupam, premasya swarupam—tatra eva Neer. Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him “Neer”—pure, divine, limitless.” On October 19, the couple had announced the arrival of their baby boy.

–IANS

rd/