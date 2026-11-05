'Paper Leak Mafia' being run in Punjab under Kejriwal, CM Mann's directions, alleges BJP

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday alleged irregularities and corruption in the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) 2025 Main Examination, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of running a "paper leak mafia" under the directions of party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The result of the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination (PSCSCCE) 2025 Mains was declared late on Wednesday night, post which candidates alleged irregularities in the selection process.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari referred to the Aam Aadmi Party as the one "tainted by corruption and drug menace".

"It is now, under the instructions of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, a 'paper-leak mafia' is being facilitated in Punjab. This mafia is being supported, promoted, and shielded by the Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann-led government," Bhandari alleged.

He noted that the allegations of irregularities, fraud, and corruption surfaced almost immediately after the announcement of the exam results.

"The Punjab Civil Service Mains examination was last held in 2020, and for more than two years, the Punjab Public Service Commission failed to declare the results. It has now come to light that candidates—whose roll numbers were never even registered for the examination—have been selected," he said, adding that it is a concern being raised by the youth and students of Punjab.

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that around 24.2 per cent of the successful candidates came from a single examination centre, while a neighbouring centre accounted for only two per cent, questioning whether AAP leaders were involved in the matter.

"Are leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party involved in this, given that such a high concentration of selections from one examination centre is logically and conceptually implausible?" he asked.

Bhandari also alleged that even the interview process was not properly followed.

"It is particularly noteworthy that every single examination centre was located in Patiala, and the specific centre from which nearly 25 per cent of the candidates passed, falls within the constituency of an AAP MP, and a Congress MP, raising serious questions about potential collusion between the two parties," he said.

The BJP leader said the issues related to the Punjab Civil Services examination raises the critical question of whether Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann "leveraged their political influence and party connections to run a money racket or favour relatives and acquaintances at this specific centre"?

--IANS

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