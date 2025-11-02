November 02, 2025 7:23 PM हिंदी

Pankaj Tripathi’s mother passes away in actor’s hometown, family mourns the loss

Pankaj Tripathi’s mother passes away in actor’s hometown, family mourns the loss

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi’s mother Hemwanti Devi has passed away. She left for the heavenly abode at the actor’s hometown, Belsand, in the Gopalganj district of Bihar.

The actor’s team shared a statement on the behalf of him and his family, notifying the press of their loss. Her cremation took place on Saturday in Belsand, in the presence of close family members, relatives, and friends.

They shared, “We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Shri Pankaj Tripathi’s beloved mother, Hemwanti Devi, who left for her heavenly abode peacefully at the family’s hometown in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar, on Friday”.

“She was 89 years old and had been unwell for some time. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones. Pankaj Tripathi was by her side during her final moments. The Tripathi family is mourning this immense loss and humbly request everyone to keep Smt. Hemwanti Devi in their thoughts and prayers. The family also requests the media and well-wishers to respect their privacy during this period of grief and allow them time to mourn in peace”, they added.

Earlier, the actor’s father Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away on August 21, 2023, at their native village. At the time, Pankaj Tripathi was in Mumbai promoting ‘OMG 2’ and immediately traveled back to Bihar for the last rites.

The actor initially assisted his father, a priest and cultivator, before discovering his passion for acting during college theatre in Patna. A graduate of the National School of Drama (NSD), Tripathi moved to Mumbai, where he spent years in small roles before breaking through with ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ directed by Anurag Kashyap.

The actor is known for his effortless realism and grounded screen presence. He has delivered acclaimed performances in ‘Masaan’, ‘Newton’, ‘Stree’, ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Mimi’, and ‘OMG 2’.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

China-linked hackers target European diplomatic missions using new Windows flaw

China-linked hackers target European diplomatic missions using new Windows flaw

Women's World Cup: Jampacked DY Patil Stadium 'sold out' as India battle South Africa in final

Women's World Cup: Jampacked DY Patil Stadium 'sold out' as India battle South Africa in final

T.J. Srinivasaraj elected unopposed as new Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president (Credit: TNCA)

T.J. Srinivasaraj elected unopposed as new Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president

Four years on, father in PoJK accuses police of shielding son’s killers

Four years on, father in PoJK accuses police of shielding son’s killers

India’s electronics output jumps 6x in a decade, driven by mobile revolution

India’s electronics output jumps 6x in a decade, driven by mobile revolution

Ahead of G20 Summit, PM Modi's call for ‘development without dependency’ in Africa takes centre stage: Report

Ahead of G20 Summit, PM Modi's call for 'development without dependency' in Africa takes centre-stage

Batters target me when Bumrah bowls from other end, says Arshdeep

Batters target me when Bumrah bowls from other end, says Arshdeep

NDA will form next govt with two-thirds majority in Bihar: BJP

NDA will form next govt with two-thirds majority in Bihar: BJP

Monumental achievement for India: Experts hail ISRO’s successful launch of LVM3-M5/CMS-03

ISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ rocket launch a monumental achievement for India: Experts

IPL 2026 auction likely to be moved overseas again: Report

IPL 2026 auction likely to be moved overseas again: Report