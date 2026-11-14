Pankaj Tripathi on power and control: The one who is sitting on power is insecure

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who essays the formidable Kaleen Bhaiya in the 'Mirzapur' franchise, opened up about the insecurities that often lie beneath the intimidating exterior of powerful men.

Asked whether Kaleen Bhaiya's obsession with power, fear and control stems from a deep-rooted insecurity about losing his relevance, Pankaj said that insecurity is an inherent part of the power game.

Pankaj told IANS: “Yes, in the power game, there is always this problem that the one who is sitting on power is insecure.”

“Mirzapur: The Movie”, which is releasing on Prime Video after its theatrical run, is made under the direction of Gurmmeet Singh, the film has been presented by Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Excel Entertainment.

Jointly backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the project has been co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

The film version of the series brought back several familiar faces in their beloved avatar, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Harshita Gaur.

The cast also saw new members like Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan.

Talking about Pankaj, he started with minor roles in such films as Omkara and Agneepath and had a supporting role in the television series Powder.

He gained recognition for his role in Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012, after which he had several notable supporting roles. These include Fukrey, Masaan,Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Fukrey Returns, Stree, Ludo, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and 83.

He has also had leading roles in several streaming series, including Mirzapur and Criminal Justice and in the streaming film Kaagaz. The actor has won a National Film Award – Special Mention for his performance in Newton and his performance in Mimi won him the National Film Award.

He has since starred in the social satire OMG 2 and the comedy horror sequel Stree 2.

--IANS

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