Pankaj Tripathi on daughter Aashi’s stage debut: Watching her rehearse reminds me of my own early days

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Pankaj Tripathi and his wife, Mridula Tripathi, are set to step into the world of theatre with their maiden production under Roopkatha Rangmanch, titled Lailaaj, a musical comedy.

The project also marks a special milestone for the family, as their daughter Aashi Tripathi will make her stage debut with the production. Speaking about his daughter’s stage debut, Pankaj shared, “What makes this even more special is that our daughter, Aashi, is making her stage debut with this musical. As a father, I feel immense pride; as an actor, I feel a deep sense of responsibility; and as a producer, I feel the excitement of creating something meaningful.”

“Watching her rehearse, struggle, improve, and shine reminds me of my own early days. Aashi’s debut in Lailaaj is not just a moment for our family, it is a reminder that every artist must fall in love with the process, and theatre is the purest place for that love to grow. I hope the audience showers the same warmth, curiosity, and encouragement on this play as they have always given me,” the actor added.

Talking about how the production house is an emotional extension of his roots, the ‘Main Atal Hoon’ actor said, “Roopkatha Rangmanch is not just a production house for us, it is an emotional extension of our roots. My journey as an actor began on the stage, in the simplicity of backstage chaos, borrowed costumes, and the magic of performing for a live audience. Theatre has taught me sincerity, patience, emotion, and discipline. Whatever I am today, I owe a large part of it to those early years under the spotlight and in the wings. When Mridula and I decided to start our own banner, I felt a strong desire that our first production must honour the medium that shaped me. 'Lailaaj' is our humble tribute to theatre, to the craft, and to every artist who finds their truth on stage.”

Their first production, a musical comedy titled 'Lailaaj,' is written, directed, composed, and lyrically driven by Faiz Mohammed Khan. “Lailaaj” will be staged on the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd of this month at Rangshila Theatre in Mumbai.

--IANS

ps/