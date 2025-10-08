Pankaj Tripathi feels ‘deeply encouraged’ as CM Devendra Fadnavis watches his work

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Pankaj Tripathi feels overwhelmed after knowing that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis watches his work. The National Award-winning actor calls it a surreal feeling and says he feels deeply encouraged.

In a recent interview, Fadnavis revealed that he is a big admirer of Pankaj Tripathi’s work and binge-watched all seasons of his acclaimed web series Criminal Justice.

Pankaj told IANS: “It is truly an honour and a very humbling moment for me. When a leader of such stature, like Honourable Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji, takes out time from his extremely busy schedule to watch my work, it feels surreal and deeply encouraging.

For Pankaj, Criminal Justice has been a very special project.

“And knowing that he watched all its seasons and that too in reverse order brought a big smile to my face,” he added.

Pankaj shared: "As an actor, you always hope that your work connects with people from different walks of life, and when someone as respected and committed to public service as Fadnavis ji appreciates your performance, it truly feels rewarding.”

The actor said he was both surprised and grateful when Fadnavis mentioned it to him personally during an event.

Pankaj added: “His words reminded me that art has the power to reach beyond boundaries and touch lives, regardless of who you are or what you do. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to him for his time, appreciation, and warmth.”

Criminal Justice is a crime thriller legal drama television series based on the 2008 British television series of the same name. The show makers announced for the second season in 2020, which was titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, the third season of the series, premiered on August 2022. It follows the murder case of a young celebrity. In May 2025, the fourth season of the series , Criminal Justice: A Family Matter.

