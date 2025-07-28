Panel discussion on Waqf Act held as part of Delhi BJP’s legal internship

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) A panel discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 was the highlight of the legal internship programme, organised by Legal Cell of Bharatiya Janata Party, Delhi Pradesh for law students, which culminated on Monday, a party leader said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the legal internship programme Pravidhika, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said its objective was to provide young legal professionals practical exposure to legislative processes, legal research, public interest litigation, and policy-making, thereby instilling a sense of national service and constitutional responsibility in them.

Sachdeva stated that the Legal Cell and the lawyer community hold significant importance in the party today. Just like in other areas of society, the influence of social media and traditional media has greatly increased in politics as well.

The processes of the Election Commission have also become legally complex. Therefore, the Legal Cell has become integral to the party’s daily functioning. It is a matter of pride that the Legal Cell is actively supporting the smooth operation of party activities, he said.

The event witnessed the presence of legal experts and political figures, including Senior Advocate and MP Mahesh Jethmalani, Constitutional expert Dr. B. Ramaswamy, and legal author and social activist Monika Arora.

All speakers inspired the youth to uphold democratic values and Constitutional principles.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the panel discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. Senior Advocate Anil Soni, Senior Advocate Monika Arora, and Advocate Ramaswamy shed light on the historical context of the Act, challenges to transparency, and the need for legal reforms.

Welcoming the amendment, they described it as a necessary step to correct a long-standing legal imbalance.

The panel clarified that under previous laws, Waqf Boards had virtually unlimited powers, leading in many cases to private properties being declared as Waqf without due process.

The new Act ensures transparency, judicial oversight, and protection of property rights through mandatory procedural safeguards such as notices, hearings, and the right to raise objections.

Speakers emphasised that this law is not anti-Waqf but pro-justice — it promotes equality, fairness, and legal accountability. The amendment strengthens secularism by preventing bias in religious property disputes.

Through the Pravidhika internship, participants gained hands-on experience via research projects, expert sessions, and field visits.

--IANS

rch/pgh