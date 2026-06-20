Pakistan’s narcotics web deepens amid institutional failures: Report

Colombo, June 20 (IANS) Pakistan's growing narcotics challenge extends far beyond law and order concerns, intersecting with governance, public health, border security, education and economic vulnerability.

From trafficking routes in Balochistan to cocaine distribution networks in Karachi's affluent neighbourhoods, the evidence underscored a deeply entrenched ecosystem that has adapted to advancing technologies, shifting consumer demand and evolving regional dynamics, a report has stated.

"In the crowded streets of Karachi in Pakistan, narcotics are no longer confined to hidden corners or criminal enclaves. They move through smartphone apps, courier-style delivery networks and organised supply chains that reach affluent neighbourhoods, university campuses and residential districts. Thousands of kilometres away, along Pakistan’s porous western frontier, another part of the same story unfolds: traffickers exploit remote border routes linking Afghanistan, Iran and Balochistan,” a report in Sri Lankan newspaper ‘Daily Mirror’ detailed.

“Between these two worlds lies a troubling reality that Pakistan has struggled to confront for decades — a narcotics economy sustained not merely by criminal ingenuity but also by persistent institutional failures, weak enforcement and recurring allegations of official complicity,” it added.

According to the report, the recent arrest of alleged Karachi-based drug trafficker Anmol, alias "Pinky", has renewed concerns over Pakistan's narcotics trade.

Rather than appearing as an isolated criminal case, the episode has raised broader questions about the reach of the country's drug networks and the failure of state institutions to dismantle them.

“The arrest of Anmol alias 'Pinky', accused of running a sophisticated cocaine distribution network in Karachi, quickly became one of Pakistan’s most discussed criminal investigations of 2026. The controversy intensified when videos emerged showing her receiving what critics described as 'preferential treatment' during court appearances. Senior police officials were subsequently suspended, and enquiries were ordered into allegations that officers had facilitated or protected the accused,” the report mentioned.

It stated that with traditional drug narcotics adjusting to changing market dynamics, trafficking organisations have exploited weak border controls and fragmented enforcement mechanisms.

Amid these challenges, Pakistan’s anti-narcotics framework has faced persistent scrutiny over allegations of institutional compromise.

“The suspensions of police officers in the Pinky investigation highlighted concerns that individuals tasked with enforcing the law may sometimes become vulnerable to criminal influence. While enquiries are ongoing and allegations remain subject to investigation, the incident reinforced perceptions that enforcement actions often target individual traffickers while leaving broader support structures intact,” the report stressed.

“Such concerns are not new. Pakistan’s history includes repeated scandals involving narcotics trafficking, smuggling operations and allegations of official negligence. Each high-profile arrest tends to generate headlines and promises of accountability, yet recurring cases continue to emerge,” it further stated.

--IANS

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