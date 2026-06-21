Pakistan’s GSP+ status in EU may run into human rights barrier

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Pakistan has continued to enjoy export benefits to the European markets under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), despite its continuous track record of human rights, labour, governance, and environmental violations, which have dented Islamabad’s global credibility, a report said.

Pakistan’s persistent violations, including enforced disappearances, misuse of blasphemy laws, military court trials, minority persecution, labour exploitation, child labour, weak democratic governance, and environmental shortcomings, indicate that the country has failed to fully comply with the obligations laid out under the GSP+ programme, according to an article in Greek City Times.

The country has enjoyed GSP+ status since January 2014, allowing it to export products to the European Union at concessional or zero duty. The arrangement significantly boosted Pakistan’s exports, particularly in textiles and apparel, making the European Union Pakistan’s largest export destination. Despite the scheme’s substantial economic benefits, Pakistan continues to violate international conventions with weak governance standards, poor implementation of legal reforms, and recurring human rights concerns, the article said.

"It may become increasingly difficult for Pakistan to continue enjoying preferential trade concessions without demonstrating credible, measurable, and enforceable reforms in human rights, governance, labour protections, and democratic accountability," it pointed out.

It highlights that concerns over Pakistan’s compliance record have intensified following the European Union’s approval of the updated GSP+ regulation on April 28. Under the revised framework, the number of mandatory international conventions will increase from 27 to 32 beginning January 2027. This means Pakistan will face much stricter compliance scrutiny under the revised GSP+ regime.

The article further states that the updated framework for 2027–2037 introduces stronger focus areas, including child rights, civil society participation, labour inspection mechanisms, climate obligations, democratic governance, and the protection of vulnerable groups. Newly added conventions include the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, labour inspection standards, tripartite consultation mechanisms, and stronger obligations linked to the Paris Climate Agreement.

Pakistan will receive a two-year transition period during 2027–28, but continuation of future trade concessions will depend on a fresh application and a credible reform-oriented action plan. The revised framework signals that the European Union is becoming increasingly concerned about countries that continue to receive preferential trade access despite weak compliance performance. Failure to align with the revised standards may adversely impact Pakistan’s long-term export competitiveness in the European market, the article added.

--IANS

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