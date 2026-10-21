Pakistan’s border closures strain economy and connectivity

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Pakistan's strained ties with neighbours -- including India -- have effectively left much of its land borders closed to trade and travel, fuelling concerns over the economic costs of prolonged regional isolation, according to a report.

A report by The Friday Times says trade and travel links with India remain suspended, while commercial activity with Afghanistan and Iran has also been significantly disrupted, reducing cross-border economic engagement across much of the country's frontiers.

Pakistan shares borders with India to the east and Afghanistan and Iran to the west, while its northern frontier connects with China through a limited corridor.

The absence of normal trade and travel connectivity with three of Pakistan's four neighbors has imposed substantial economic costs, particularly on communities located near border regions, it added.

Moreover, the restrictions have also curtailed opportunities for commerce, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated sharply after New Delhi revoked the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

Since then, direct trade and most travel links between the two countries have remained suspended.

According to the report, trade disruptions with Afghanistan have also affected businesses on both sides of the border.

“Whereas, Pakistan had trade surplus with Afghanistan but closing of border with its western neighbor has made things difficult for trading community of both countries,” the report said.

Pakistan's trade relations with Iran have likewise suffered amid regional security concerns and international sanctions-related pressures.

Reduced commercial engagement with Tehran has deprived Pakistan of opportunities in energy cooperation and border trade.

While Pakistan's economy continues to face challenges including slow growth, political uncertainty and governance concerns, neighbouring India has maintained stronger economic momentum.

Limited regional integration has disproportionately affected Pakistan compared with its larger and better-diversified neighbors, The Friday Times said.

--IANS

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