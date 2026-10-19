October 19, 2026 5:26 PM हिंदी

Pakistan's atrocities against Shia youths in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan warrants independent investigation

Pakistan's atrocities against Shia youths in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan warrants independent investigation (File image)

Athens, Oct 19 (IANS) Pakistani authorities must disclose the grounds for detaining young Shia activists in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), ensure access to legal counsel, produce them before courts and investigate allegations of torture or enforced disappearance, a report has stated.

It noted that these are fundamental legal obligations and failure to uphold them reinforces concerns that the establishment prioritises control over justice.

According to a report by Athens-based Directus, Pakistan’s treatment of Shia youths in PoGB exposes a contradiction between its national security claims and its responsibility to protect people living under its administration.

“The detention of young activists, allegations of concealed confinement and the deployment of stringent counterterrorism legislation have fuelled fears that security powers are being used to suppress legitimate grievances. Rather than addressing concerns about marginalisation and economic deprivation, the establishment appears increasingly inclined to view dissent through the prism of militancy,” the report detailed.

It further highlighted how this approach places vulnerable citizens under suspicion while allowing institutional actions to escape accountability.

“The recent detention of Touseef Haider, Manzoor Hussain, Qasid and Faisal Abbas illustrates the coercive character of this approach. Pakistani security forces reportedly accused the four Shia youths of association with the Zainabiyoun Brigade, an Iran-affiliated militia. Faisal Abbas and Touseef Haider faced charges under the Anti Terrorism Act of 1997 and the Pakistan Penal Code, while Manzoor Hussain was charged under the Explosive Substances Act alongside terrorism legislation,” the report mentioned.

“The seriousness of these provisions makes transparent proceedings particularly necessary. Yet the controversy surrounding the arrests suggests that official accusations have not answered fundamental questions about evidence and due process,” it stated.

Highlighting the disturbing allegation of atrocities against Shia youths in PoGB, the report said between 2018 and 2022 some were taken from their homes under the pretext of brief questioning about travel records. Accounts of secret transfers, prolonged confinement and torture, it said, warrant an independent investigation.

“Claims involving thousands of detainees require verification, but uncertainty about the scale does not diminish the seriousness of concealed detention. If authorities refuse to disclose whereabouts or bring detainees before courts, they undermine the legal protections that distinguish legitimate investigation from unchecked state coercion and institutional abuse,” it noted.

The report underscored the devastating toll these practices take on families, who are left searching for their loved ones while institutions allegedly withhold even the most basic information.

Such prolonged uncertainty affects not only detainees but also their families, disrupting education, livelihoods and emotional well-being. At the community level, recurring allegations of arbitrary arrests can create a climate of fear, discouraging young people from voicing grievances or participating in public affairs, Directus mentioned.

"Pakistan’s establishment consequently risks producing political silence through fear rather than consent through responsive governance. Such silence may temporarily conceal discontent, but it cannot be mistaken for social stability or acceptance of state authority,” it added.

--IANS

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Pakistan's atrocities against Shia youths in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan warrants independent investigation (File image)

Pakistan's atrocities against Shia youths in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan warrants independent investigation