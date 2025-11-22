Pakistani security forces forcibly disappear three civilians in Balochistan

Quetta, Nov 21 (IANS) At least three Baloch civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan amid a growing wave of enforced disappearance across Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Friday.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that on Thursday, Sana Ullah, a resident of Kech district in Balochistan, was forcibly taken by Pakistani security forces from the Talaar checkpoint in the Turbat area of the province.

The rights body stated that on November 16, two Baloch civilians, Mulma and Abid Baloch, both residents of Kech district, were forcibly disappeared from the Maripur area in Karachi.

Highlighting another incident of extrajudicial killing in Balochistan, the rights body stated that on November 17, Zareef Baloch's bullet-riddled body was found in the Banok-e-Chadi area in the Kech district.

“On March 31, 2025, Zareef Baloch, son of Lal Bakhsh, resident of the Balor Kulowa area in Kech district, was forcibly disappeared from Ormara with his relative Rahm Dil, son of Haider. Rahm Dil was released after a day. Both are working as labourers in a general store,” Paank stated.

The latest act of brutality comes against the backdrop of a continuing cycle of persecution marked by a surge in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture across the province.

Earlier this week, The Balochistan Post reported that curfews, road closures and recurring internet blackouts have paralysed daily life in parts of Balochistan, leaving residents across multiple districts facing displacement, disrupted services and mounting uncertainty amid a tightening security clampdown.

Residents in Zehri said that a sweeping curfew has left streets deserted, forcing hundreds of families to flee their homes.

Citing locals, the report stated that nobody goes outside after 5 p.m., alleging that Pakistani armed forces shoot at anyone seen on the streets.

According to residents, at least 500 families have abandoned their homes in recent days, leaving behind crops, livestock and belongings.

“Everything in our home has been taken. Utensils, blankets, even livestock are being slaughtered,” Balochistan Post quoted one of the residents as saying.

Several residents claimed that any attempt to protest against the curfew and the closure of schools and hospitals was met with threats that demonstrators would be “silenced with a single bullet”.

They stated that daily life has collapsed with employment, healthcare and education inaccessible. “People have not only been deprived of their homes and livestock but also of their normal lives,” said another resident.

Additionally, residents in Quetta stated that security measures had intensified in recent weeks, with major roads blocked or strictly controlled without prior notice.

Citizens urged the judiciary to intervene in what they described as violations of fundamental rights and to reopen key routes.

