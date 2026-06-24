Pakistani pleads guilty in Medicare fraud-linked case

Washington, June 24 (IANS) A Pakistani citizen and lawful permanent resident of the US on Wednesday pleaded guilty to operating an unlawful money transmitting business that federal authorities said was used to move proceeds from a Medicare fraud scheme from the United States to Pakistan.

Habroon Habib, 30, of Middletown in Connecticut, pleaded guilty in federal court in Bridgeport after waiving his right to be indicted, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut said.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Habib registered "Around The World Solutions LLC" in Connecticut in January 2025 and later opened a company bank account.

Federal prosecutors said the company subsequently submitted fraudulent claims to Medicare Advantage plans in Connecticut for durable medical equipment, including orthotics and braces, that beneficiaries "did not ask for, consent to, or receive".

The claims were submitted by an individual in Pakistan, authorities said.

Between March 12 and May 14, 2025, nearly $680,571 was deposited into the company's bank account from Medicare Advantage plans operated by private insurers, according to prosecutors.

The payments were linked to fraudulent claims for orthotics purportedly provided to about 413 Medicare beneficiaries residing in 36 US states. None of the beneficiaries lived in Connecticut.

Authorities said the total value of fraudulent claims submitted through the company was about $1.9 million. Some payments were halted after insurers detected the alleged fraud.

Investigators found that Habib sent 14 wire transfers totalling $425,000 from the company's account to bank accounts in Pakistan.

Prosecutors said neither Habib nor "Around The World Solutions" was licensed by the Connecticut Department of Banking to conduct money transmission business in the state.

Operating such a business without a licence violates both Connecticut and federal law.

Habib was arrested on August 24, 2025, a day before when he was scheduled to fly from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Pakistan using a one-way ticket.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 8 by US District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford.

Habib faces up to five years in prison and remains free on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing.

--IANS

int/lkj/khz