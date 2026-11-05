Pakistani forces kill four civilians in Balochistan amid rising atrocities

Quetta, Nov 5 (IANS) At least four civilians were extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation alleged on Thursday.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that the dead bodies of 60-year-old shopkeeper Elahi Baksh and 32-year-old driver Muneer Ahmad were dumped in the Laghorzard area of Naal region on November 2, after they were subjected to enforced disappearance.

According to the BYC, Baksh was forcibly disappeared from his home on October 30 by Pakistan Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, with his whereabouts remaining unknown.

“Enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killing are grave violations of the fundamental rights to life, liberty, and human dignity. No one should be taken from their home, held in secret, and deprived of life outside the protection of the law. Elahi Baksh’s killing demands an independent investigation, accountability for those responsible, and justice for his family,” the rights body stated.

The BYC stated that Muneer was taken away from his home by a Pakistan-backed death squad on October 2, while his family was left without any information about his whereabouts.

“No individual should be forcibly taken from their home, held without legal protection, or deprived of their right to life. Every person is entitled to due process, protection under the law, and the fundamental guarantees of human dignity and security,” it added.

Highlighting the relentless atrocities against civilians, the BYC mentioned that, in a separate incident, Salahuddin was killed in a fake encounter on October 31, with his body being dumped near the Zardain Koti area of Kharan district.

Salahuddin was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces along with his brother Azar on August 7, from their home.

Condemning the brutal killing, the BYC said, “Such incidents reflect a disturbing pattern in Balochistan, where individuals subjected to enforced disappearance are later found dead, with their killings presented as fake encounters. These practices deny victims their right to due process and deprive their families of truth and justice.”

In a separate incident, the mutilated body of 17-year-old student Reyan Ulfath was found dumped in the Kulanch area of Pasni region on October 22, after remaining missing for eight days.

The BYC alleged that Reyan was forcibly disappeared from his home by death squads on October 16.

“The killing of a 17-year-old student raises grave concerns about the systematic violations of fundamental human rights in Balochistan. Enforced disappearance, extrajudicial execution, and the denial of the right to life are grave human rights violations. Young students should be protected, not subjected to disappearance and violence. Their lives, dignity, and fundamental freedoms must be respected and safeguarded under domestic and international human rights standards,” the rights body stated.

The BYC called on international human rights organisations, the United Nations, and the wider global community to take immediate notice of the extrajudicial killings and the deteriorating human rights situation in Balochistan.

--IANS

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