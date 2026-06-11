Pakistani forces kill another civilian in Balochistan amid rising violence

Quetta, June 11 (IANS) Another Baloch civilian was extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation claimed on Thursday.

This latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) mentioned that 28-year-old Noshad Ahmed was targeted and killed by a Pakistan-backed death squad on June 1 on Chedagi Road in the Tasp area in the Panjgur district.

According to the BYC, the armed members of death squads opened fire on the vehicle of Noshad, killing him on the spot.

"The attack, carried out openly on a public road, has intensified fear and concern among local residents. Such incidents continue to have a profound impact on affected families and communities, who are left struggling with loss and seeking justice for their loved ones," the BYC stated.

"The killing of Noshad Ahmed highlights the ongoing human rights concerns in Balochistan, where civilians continue to face violence and insecurity. Families affected by such incidents often endure immense suffering while seeking accountability and justice," it added.

Condemning the incident, the BYC said that his killing is yet another example of the ongoing violence and human rights abuses in Balochistan, where civilians continue to lose their lives with no accountability.

The BYC called on human rights organisations to take serious notice of this incident and the dire human rights situation in Balochistan.

"Justice must be ensured for Noshad Ahmed, and those responsible for his killing must be brought to justice. The repetition of such killings reflects a disturbing pattern of violence in Balochistan, where families are repeatedly left seeking answers, justice, and accountability for their loved ones," it noted.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, another human rights body, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), expressed deep concern over the continued pattern of enforced disappearances by Pakistani forces in Panjgur.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians in Balochistan, the BVJ stated that Najam was forcibly disappeared from the Washbood region of Panjgur on May 22.

In a separate incident, two others-- Ishaq and Shahnawaz–– were also subjected to enforced disappearance from Panjgur.

“These incidents reflect the ongoing human rights crisis faced by the people of Balochistan,” the BVJ stated.

The BVJ noted that the continued targeting of civilians has caused immense suffering for families who are left waiting without answers, justice, or accountability.

--IANS

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