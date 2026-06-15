Pakistan: Two police personnel killed, six others injured in suicide attack near Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border

Islamabad, June 15 (IANS) Two police personnel killed and six others injured after a suicide attack targeted a police check post in the Wahwa area near the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border in Pakistan, local media reported on Monday.

The police check post also suffered extensive damage due to the suicide attack. An explosion took place on Sunday after unidentified assailants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the main gate of the checkpost, according to officials, Pakistan's daily The Express Tribune reported.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sadiq Baloch stated that two police personnel succumbed to their injuries while six other police personnel were seriously injured in the attack. All the injured personnel were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said the check post structure was completely destroyed in the blast. After the attack, heavy contingents of police and security forces rushed to the site of the incident. The area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to gather evidence from the spot. The blast also led to the collapse of roofs and walls of several houses in the nearby area. Furthermore, more than a dozen local residents were injured in the attack.

Speaking to reporters, Sadiq Baloch said that the suicide bomber was also killed in the blast and further investigations have been launched into the attack, The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier, two police personnel killed after armed assailants opened fire on them in separate incidents in Bannu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last week, local media reported quoting officials' statement.

On June 12, a police constable was returning home after attending a gathering when he was attacked on Bannu-Miranshah Road. As per initial reports, unidentified armed assailants opened fire on him when he was returning home. He suffered critical injuries and died on the spot, Pakistan's daily Dawn reported.

In a separate incident, police constable was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his house. He was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier this month, the monthly security assessment released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) revealed that the security situation in Pakistan deteriorated in May, particularly due to an increase in militant attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The latest findings by PICSS showed an increase in militant attacks during May after a brief period of relative decline, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Dawn reported. The sharp rise in attacks, casualties, suicide bombings and kidnappings suggests that security challenges remain severe.

As many as 128 militant attacks occurred in May in comparison to 101 in April, showcasing a 27 per cent rise. As many as 71 people, 68 security personnel and six members of peace committees were killed, while 147 people, 35 security personnel and three peace committee members were injured in the violence in May.

Compared to April, civilian casualties rose from 37 to 71, showcasing a 92 per cent increase, while security personnel fatalities rose from 28 to 68, showcasing a 143 per cent increase. Pakistan witnessed six suicide attacks in May, causing the deaths of 34 security personnel and nine civilians, Dawn reported.

Balochistan was the most affected province of Pakistan in May as it recorded 71 militant attacks, in comparison to 34 in April, showcasing a 109 per cent rise. As many as 54 kidnappings occurred in Pakistan in May. Of them, 52 kidnappings took place in Balochistan alone.

--IANS

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