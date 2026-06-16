Pakistan struggles to break free from IMF dependency: Report

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Pakistan's latest IMF programme has helped pull the economy back from the brink, easing inflation, rebuilding foreign exchange reserves and restoring a measure of financial stability.

Yet the country's repeated return to the lender highlights a deeper concern: despite successive bailouts over the decades, Pakistan has failed to address the structural weaknesses that keep it trapped in a cycle of recurring economic crises, according to The Express Tribune reported.

As policymakers celebrate short-term gains, questions remain over whether the latest reforms will finally help the country break its long-standing dependence on IMF support.

The International Monetary Fund has become a familiar source of financial assistance for Pakistan.

Over the years, the country has repeatedly sought IMF support whenever foreign exchange reserves dwindled, external debt obligations mounted and balance-of-payments pressures intensified.

While each programme has provided temporary relief, critics argue that Pakistan has struggled to implement the deep structural reforms needed to avoid returning to the lender.

The current IMF-supported programme has delivered notable improvements in key economic indicators.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), foreign exchange reserves have recovered significantly from the critically low levels seen during the height of the recent economic crisis.

IMF disbursements, support from friendly countries, stronger remittance inflows and tighter import controls have all contributed to the improvement.

The recovery has helped stabilise the Pakistani rupee and ease concerns over an immediate external financing crunch.

Inflation has also moderated sharply. After reaching record highs in 2023, headline inflation has gradually returned to single-digit levels, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The decline has been supported by tight monetary policy, fiscal discipline and favourable base effects.

Lower inflation has provided some relief to consumers and businesses while creating room for the State Bank to cautiously lower interest rates, the report said.

--IANS

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