Pakistan receives global condemnation after Australian girl's killing in Chakwal police shootout

Islamabad, June 16 (IANS) The killing of an Australian girl in a police shootout in Chakwal district of Pakistan's Punjab province continues to receive worldwide condemnation. The incident has been widely reported in the Australian media as the Perth-based family was on a holiday in Pakistan when they were caught in a police crossfire in Chakwal.

On June 10, a nine-year-old girl was killed and her father and brother injured after the police opened fire at their car in Chakwal, mistaking them for robbers, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported. All the victims were Australian nationals.

Adil Ahmad arrived in Pakistan from Makkah along with his wife Sidra Khan, son Aqan Ahmad and daughter Hania. In his statement to the inquiry officers, Ahmad said that they were heading to attend a family function in Chakwal on June 10 at 9 pm when two gunmen held them up at gunpoint outside the CCD's office and snatched valuables from his wife.

Ahmad said that he heard gunfire and the suspected robbers took shelter in his car while responding to the police's firing. He said that he took the car out of the range of the firing but many bullets were fired at the vehicle, which injured him, his daughter and son. Later, Ahmad's daughter succumbed to injuries.

"The conduct of the officer involved has represented a grave deviation from our established Standard Opera­ting Procedures (SOPs) and the legal standards governing the use of force,” Dawn quoted Punjab CCD Addi­tional IG, Sohail Zafar Chatha as saying.

Last month, a 22-year-old Christian motorcycle ride-hailing driver was critically injured after allegedly being shot nine times by members of a police anti-crime patrol in Pakistan's Punjab province, sparking concerns over the police conduct and use of force, especially against minority communities, according to a report.

Alyan Johnson was injured in a shooting involving Dolphin Force personnel in Rawalpindi on the night of May 26. His family claimed that Johnson had just dropped off a passenger when police came following a suspected armed man. According to the report, the suspect allegedly fired into the air and attempted to flee, after which officers opened fire, EWTN reported. The latest incident comes amid growing concerns over police encounters in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Johnson, who had been working as a driver, for the past six months to support his family, is battling for his life. His family lodged a complaint at Sadiqabad police station, calling for an impartial probe, strict action against those responsible and compensation for the injuries and losses suffered.

Speaking to EWTN, Johnsonʼs uncle, Joseph Michael, said, "We demand justice and imprisonment for the shooters who misused their authority." He said, "Johnson raised his hands and identified himself as a rider in a loud voice, but the shooting continued. He had no weapon and no criminal record. He only wanted to help his father, who works as a sanitary worker."

Michael said Johnson sustained several gunshot injuries and two fractures in his right leg. He added, "Anything could have happened. We are grateful he survived."

--IANS

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