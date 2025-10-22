October 22, 2025 8:27 PM हिंदी

Pakistan pays heavily for Afghan conflict, tomato prices jump to Rs 600 per kg

Pakistan pays heavily for Afghan conflict, tomato prices jump to Rs 600 per kg (File image)

Islamabad, Oct 22 (IANS) Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 600 per kilogramme in Pakistan's Rawalpindi as vegetable prices continue to soar in the entire country due to the ongoing tensions along the Pak-Afghan border, local media reported on Wednesday.

"The supply of tomatoes is low while demand is high, and tomatoes are no longer being imported from Afghanistan. Until the supply is fully restored, tomato prices will not decrease, and this surge will persist," leading Pakistani daily Express Tribune quoted President of Rawalpindi's Sabzi Mandi Traders Union, Ghulam Qadir as saying.

The report highlighted that small vegetable vendors have stopped selling tomatoes, peas, ginger, and garlic due to the high prices.

"Garlic has reached Rs 400 per kg, while ginger has risen to Rs 750 per kg. Onions are priced at Rs 120 per kg, and peas are retailing at Rs 500 per kg. The price of capsicum has decreased to Rs 300 per kg with okra also selling at the same rate. Cucumbers are available for Rs 150 per kg and local red carrots for Rs 200 per kg. Local lemons are priced at Rs 300 per kg, while coriander, which was previously given free, now costs Rs 50 for a small bunch," the report stated.

"Among fruits, apples are selling for Rs 250 to Rs 350 per kg and grapes for Rs 400 to Rs 600 per kg. Pomegranates are priced at Rs 400 per kg, while guavas cost Rs 170 per kg. A single coconut is being sold for Rs 400. In terms of dozen-based pricing, sweet oranges are priced between Rs 250 and Rs 300, and bananas cost Rs 150 to Rs 200 per dozen," it added.

The development comes amid rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan following Islamabad's airstrikes on Afghan territory and the mass deportation of Afghan refugees.

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan on Wednesday highlighted that the agreement with Pakistan completely emphasises ceasefire, mutual respect, the avoidance of attacks on each other's security forces, civilians, and facilities.

In a statement released on X, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence stated, "Islamic Emirate's Defence Minister has provided a comprehensive explanation during a press conference, concerning the agreement with Pakistan; no further information exists beyond that. The agreement completely emphasises ceasefire, mutual respect, the avoidance of attacks on each other's security forces, civilians, and facilities, the resolution of all matters through dialogue, and not facilitating attacks against one another. Any statements beyond these terms are invalid."

The conflict began when Pakistan launched airstrikes on Kabul. Both Islamabad and Kabul have accused each other of aggression in recent days.

"Vegetables imported through the Wagah border from India are cheaper as compared to vegetables being imported from Iran. Import of white onions from Iran failed, as their taste was not up to customers," another vendor told the Pakistani daily.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

Assam Rifles crushes insurgency in NE; rebel networks crumble, leaders on run

Assam Rifles crushes insurgency in NE; rebel networks crumble, leaders on run

The only thing that truly matters at the end of it all is family, says Malavika Mohanan (Photo Credit: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram)

The only thing that truly matters at the end of it all is family, says Malavika Mohanan

Saudi Arabia scraps Kafala labour system, 13 million foreign workers to benefit (File image)

Saudi Arabia scraps Kafala labour system, 13 million foreign workers to benefit

Russian President to skip G20 Summit in South Africa (File image)

Russian President to skip G20 Summit in South Africa

Romantic track 'Kanmani Nee' from Dulquer Salmaan's period drama 'Kaantha' released (Photo Credit: Dulquer Salmaan/X)

Romantic track 'Kanmani Nee' from Dulquer Salmaan's period drama 'Kaantha' released

South Africa's Muthusamy and Rabada turn tables on Pakistan with record-laden fightback in on third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSL/X

2nd Test: South Africa's Muthusamy and Rabada turn tables on Pakistan with record-laden fightback

‘Namaste England’ actress Alankrita Sahai reveals how her late father inspired her return to Mumbai

‘Namaste England’ actress Alankrita Sahai reveals how her late father inspired her return to Mumbai

Christina Applegate says she wrote Memoir to make people feel less alone

Christina Applegate says she wrote Memoir to make people feel less alone

Censor Board clears Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' for release with U/A certificate (Photo Credit: Mammootty/X)

Censor Board clears Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' for release with U/A certificate

American farmers face tariff ripples on costs, market shifts: Reports

American farmers face tariff ripples on costs, market shifts: Reports