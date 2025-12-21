Pakistan: Over 1,300 security personnel deployed in Rawalpindi ahead of possible PTI protests

Islamabad, Dec 21 (IANS) Over 1,300 police officers and security personnel have been deployed in Rawalpindi to maintain law and order situation ahead of possible Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protest and a Jamaat-e-Islami gathering at Liaquat Bagh, local media reported on Sunday, citing officials.

The deployment of police and security personnel comes amid rising tensions after a court on Saturday sentenced PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years’ imprisonment in the Toshakhana-II case.

PTI leaders have expressed support for their leader and vowed action against the verdict they termed baseless. PTI's Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Saturday revealed that Imran Khan has urged his supporters to prepare for a street movement, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

According to officials, the deployment includes two superintendents of police, seven deputy superintendents of police, 29 inspectors and station house officers, 92 upper subordinates, and 340 constables.

Furthermore, seven sections of Elite Force commandos, 22 Rapid Emergency and Security Operations personnel, and 400 members of the Anti-Riots Management Wing have been posted in Rawalpindi to maintain law and order. Police has set up 32 pickets, each supervised by an upper subordinate, while Elite Force Commandos are carrying out patrols.

Imran Khan has issued a call for nationwide protest and announced his intention to challenge the court's verdict in the Toshakhana-II case in the Islamabad High Court.

"I have sent a message to (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister) Sohail Afridi to prepare for the street movement. The entire nation will have to rise for its rights," Imran Khan said as per the account of the conversation between the PTI leader and his lawyer shared on X, the Dawn reported.

He said that the court's decision did not come as a surprise; however, he asked his legal team to approach the high court against the verdict.

The Toshakhana-II corruption case involves the purchase of an expensive jewellery set, gifted to Imran Khan, by the Saudi Crown Prince during an official visit in May 2021, at a nominal price.

The verdict was pronounced by Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s special court during proceedings conducted at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where Imran Khan is imprisoned.

Under the ruling, Imran Khan was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison, receiving 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Bushra Bibi also received a 17-year imprisonment sentence under the same legal provisions.

Additionally, both were fined Rs 16.4 million, with failure to pay the fines resulting in further imprisonment.

