Pakistan: One killed after earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar district

Quetta, Oct 18 (IANS) A powerful 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Khuzdar district and surrounding areas of Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday, claiming one life and causing severe damage to several traditional mud houses due to the intense shaking, local media reported on Sunday.

According to officials, earthquake tremors were felt at 10:07 am (local time) on Saturday, forcing people to leave their homes and seek refuge in open areas.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 48 kilometres northwest of Khuzdar at a depth of 25 kilometres, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

"One person was killed after a large rock fell from a mountain in the Naal area," officials said adding that a rock fell from a nearby mountain in Anari in the Besar area of Naal and hit Abdul Rahim, a resident of Wadh, who died on the spot, Dawn reported.

The latest sequence of tremors highlights Pakistan’s vulnerability to seismic activity. The country lies along the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, making it one of the most earthquake-prone regions in the world.

Earlier on June 27, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Pakistan, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a statement, the NCS said the quake measured 5.3 in magnitude and occurred at a depth of 75 kilometres. The tremors were felt across several regions, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage.

Earlier in April this year, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, sending tremors across Pakistan's Islamabad, Peshawar, and several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to local media reports.

The PMD's National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 199 kilometres and measured 5.5 in magnitude, reports leading Pakistani media outlet Geo TV.

Swat, Hangu, North Waziristan and Chitral felt tremors, while residents of Rawalpindi experienced shaking, the media report said.

While there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the report noted that the epicentre was located in the Koh Hindu Kush region.

--IANS

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