October 17, 2026 7:25 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: New restrictions on TV coverage of attacks and other ‘unpleasant’ incidents condemned

Pakistan: New restrictions on TV coverage of attacks and other ‘unpleasant’ incidents condemned (File image)

New York, Oct 17 (IANS) New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent nonprofit organisation that promotes press freedom worldwide, has urged the authorities in Pakistan to withdraw sweeping restrictions imposed on television network broadcasts asserting that journalists and media workers must be able to report breaking news and current affairs independently, free from fear of legal retaliation, and in the public interest.

On October 13, the CPJ highlighted while citing details from a directive issued by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), that all satellite television channels have been told to refrain from broadcasting, rebroadcasting, or airing live coverage of any “unfortunate” or “unpleasant” incident, including explosions, blasts, shootings, and terrorist attacks.

It said that PEMRA has warned of legal action against broadcasters that don’t comply with the order and they can only air information that has been verified by the relevant government departments or law enforcement agencies.

According to the directive, broadcasters must also use time delays and maintain independent editorial boards.

"The Committee to Protect Journalists urges Pakistan authorities to withdraw sweeping restrictions preventing television network broadcasts from airing live coverage of terrorist attacks and other vaguely defined 'unpleasant' incidents. Journalists and media workers must be able to report breaking news and current affairs independently, free from fear of legal retaliation, and in the public interest," a statement issued by the committee stated.

"Preventing journalists from independent reporting of major security incidents and requiring them to rely on information authorised by state and security agencies risks turning legitimate safety safeguards into a system of official information control and censorship," added Waliullah Rahmani, CPJ’s Afghanistan and Pakistan representative.

Pakistani authorities, he said, must rescind these sweeping restrictions and allow newsrooms to make responsible editorial decisions without fear of regulatory retaliation.

As per CPJ, the directive reiterates restrictions on television channels first issued in February 2023 by PEMRA, which accused TV channels of broadcasting unverified and speculative information during militant attacks.

In August, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued guidelines requiring foreign journalists and their associates in Pakistan, as well as those working with international media, to register with the ministry and obtain a certificate before undertaking reporting assignments outside Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

"The latest directive comes after heightened political-security instability in Pakistan, including the imposition of emergency rule in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting did not respond to CPJ’s email seeking comment," the committee stated.

--IANS

/as

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