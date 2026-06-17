Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents facing hardships due to prolonged internet suspension

Islamabad, June 17 (IANS) Residents of several areas in Lower South Waziristan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been facing difficulties due to complete suspension of mobile internet services over the past two months. They urged the federal government, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other relevant institutions to take immediate measures to restore mobile internet services in the impacted regions, local media reported on Wednesday.

A local resident said the mobile internet is not working in several areas of Birmal and Wana tehsils, resulting in thousands of people not having access to essential communication and digital services. The affected areas in Birmal tehsil include Landi Doag, Ji Khel Staff, Shin Warsak, Azam Warsak, Kalotai and Nargasi while residents of Ghowa Kohwa, Zeri Noor, Dazha Ghundai and Kari Kot in tehsil Wana are facing prolonged suspension of mobile internet services.

Local residents said that internet access has become a necessity in today's life and the continued disruption has severely impacted their regular life and communication.

Students have voiced concern over the suspension of internet services as they are facing difficulties in accessing online learning materials, conducting academic research, communicating with educational institutions and preparing for examinations. Students mentioned that they are not able to attend online courses and educational programmes due to internet suspension.

The business community have expressed concern over the internet suspension as it has impacted their work. Local traders said that they are facing difficulties in conducting their work as they depend heavily on internet-based services including online banking, digital payments and communication with suppliers and customers, Dawn reported.

People have urged the federal government, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other relevant institutions to take immediate measures to restore mobile internet services in the affected areas.

Earlier in May, people of Sarvekai and Barwand areas in Pakistan's Upper South Waziristan district held protest against the continuous disruption of mobile network signals and internet services and called for the restoration of communication facilities.

A large number of local tribesmen, youth and traders, who took part in the protest, voiced concern over the prolonged suspension of mobile and internet connectivity, which they said had badly impacted everyday life and essential public services, Dawn reported.

The protesters said that local residents were facing difficulties as mobile phone signals and internet services remained disrupted in the area for the past 10 days. They mentioned that people were not able to talk to their relatives and family members living in other parts of Pakistan and abroad.

They complained that the suspension of mobile and internet services had severely affected business activities, educational affairs, and emergency communication. According to protesters, students were not able to access online educational material and digital learning platforms and traders were facing financial losses due to the lack of internet-based business transactions and communication facilities. The protesters complained that patients and people who needed emergency assistance were facing problems as they could not contact hospitals, rescue services, or relatives at the time of urgent situation.

--IANS

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