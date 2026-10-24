October 24, 2026 6:37 PM हिंदी

Pakistan faces risks of losing 'EU GSP+' status amid governance concerns

Pakistan faces risks of losing 'EU GSP+' status amid governance concerns

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Pakistan faces a growing risk of losing preferential access to the European Union market under the revised Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) framework after an EU assessment flagged weak implementation of human‑rights and governance commitments, a new report has said.

As progress in Pakistan has been largely administrative and legislative, which has not translated into measurable improvements on the ground, there is "significant risk" of GSP+ status being lost, the report from European Times said.

Pakistan reaped huge dividends from preferential access to the European Union market under the GSP + scheme but failed to deliver the reforms meant to be implemented in exchange for the benefits, the report said. The revised framework has created a fresh and possibly stricter eligibility test for GSP+ status.

Pakistan exported EUR 7.5 billion worth of GSP+ eligible goods to Europe in 2024 and received nearly EUR 732 million in tariff exemptions.

The European Union (EU) has expressed concerns about a lack of positive developments and regression in some areas, including judicial independence, civil‑society space and labour rights.

“Recent constitutional amendments have been criticised for further undermining judicial independence. This compounds issues like obstacles to fair trial and access to justice. Forced labour continued to affect too many,” the EU said in a recent report.

The EU also pointed to a structural weakness in Pakistan’s political system, growing military influence, rigging in elections and crackdown on opposition, which have eroded public confidence in state institutions.

Pointing to instances in the Kashmir region, the report mentioned that "enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings have continued to increase, and perpetrators were not held accountable."

The EU has called on Pakistan to address social ills such as violence against women, child marriage, discrimination against the minority, among others.

—IANS

aar/ag

LATEST NEWS

ISL 2026/27: Kerala Blasters look to rebound at home as Mumbai City chase first win

ISL 2026/27: Kerala Blasters look to rebound at home as Mumbai City chase first win

CM Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRCP chief Jagan of 'damaging' Andhra's brand image

CM Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRCP chief Jagan of 'damaging' Andhra's brand image

'Every individual is a match winner': Shreyas says after Tilak guides India to win

'Every individual is a match winner': Shreyas says after Tilak guides India to win

'Whole India believes in you', Tilak Varma reveals Gautam Gambhir, Sitanshu Kotak's advice after a stellar chase in the second T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd T20I: 'Whole India believes in you', Tilak reveals Gambhir, Kotak's advice after stellar chase

China's humanoid robots impressive on stage, unproven in factories: Report

China's humanoid robots impressive on stage, unproven in factories: Report

Badminton: Sindhu storms into final of French Open 2026, will meet An Se Young

Badminton: Sindhu storms into final of French Open 2026, will meet An Se Young

BJP workers will make mission Jharkhand a success, just like in Bengal: Nitin Nabin

BJP workers will make mission Jharkhand a success, just like in Bengal: Nitin Nabin

Rahul Gandhi is ‘Liar of Opposition’, not Leader of Opposition: Gujarat BJP (Photo: IANS)

Rahul Gandhi is ‘Liar of Opposition’, not Leader of Opposition: Gujarat BJP

India-supported 15 community development projects inaugurated in Bhutan’s Mongar

India-supported 15 community development projects inaugurated in Bhutan’s Mongar

Naseeruddin Shah backs SRFTI students’ protest: BJP trying to frighten future filmmakers

Naseeruddin Shah backs SRFTI students’ protest: BJP trying to frighten future filmmakers