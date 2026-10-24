Pakistan faces risks of losing 'EU GSP+' status amid governance concerns

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Pakistan faces a growing risk of losing preferential access to the European Union market under the revised Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) framework after an EU assessment flagged weak implementation of human‑rights and governance commitments, a new report has said.

As progress in Pakistan has been largely administrative and legislative, which has not translated into measurable improvements on the ground, there is "significant risk" of GSP+ status being lost, the report from European Times said.

Pakistan reaped huge dividends from preferential access to the European Union market under the GSP + scheme but failed to deliver the reforms meant to be implemented in exchange for the benefits, the report said. The revised framework has created a fresh and possibly stricter eligibility test for GSP+ status.

Pakistan exported EUR 7.5 billion worth of GSP+ eligible goods to Europe in 2024 and received nearly EUR 732 million in tariff exemptions.

The European Union (EU) has expressed concerns about a lack of positive developments and regression in some areas, including judicial independence, civil‑society space and labour rights.

“Recent constitutional amendments have been criticised for further undermining judicial independence. This compounds issues like obstacles to fair trial and access to justice. Forced labour continued to affect too many,” the EU said in a recent report.

The EU also pointed to a structural weakness in Pakistan’s political system, growing military influence, rigging in elections and crackdown on opposition, which have eroded public confidence in state institutions.

Pointing to instances in the Kashmir region, the report mentioned that "enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings have continued to increase, and perpetrators were not held accountable."

The EU has called on Pakistan to address social ills such as violence against women, child marriage, discrimination against the minority, among others.

—IANS

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