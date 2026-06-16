Pakistan: BYC leaders stage sit-in inside Quetta jail over 'faceless trial'

Quetta, June 16 (IANS) Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders staged a sit-in inside Huda jail in Balochistan’s capital Quetta, protesting against what they described as a “faceless trial," calling the proceedings “unconstitutional, illegal," and in violation of the basic principles of transparent justice.

In a statement shared on its social media platform X, the BYC said that the protest entered its third consecutive day on Tuesday, alleging that the Pakistani jail authorities have imposed strict restrictions inside the prison.

“No individual is being allowed to enter the jail; the leaders' relatives and lawyers, despite waiting for hours, were unable to meet them. In this situation, there is apprehension that state institutions may attempt to pressure or harass the forcibly detained BYC leaders,” the rights body noted.

Expressing grave concern over the situation, the BYC demanded that the legal and human rights of political prisoners be respected, all "illegal actions" ongoing inside the jail be halted, and the faceless trial against the organisation's leaders be immediately ended.

Calling for an end to the "unfair trial," the rights body further said, “The BYC leadership has been in state custody for 14 months under charges they have not committed. During these 14 months, from physical remand to mental and physical hardship, every possible attempt has been made to weaken the BYC leadership. From open court proceedings to jail trials and now to faceless proceedings, the repeated changes in judicial procedure further make it clear that these decisions are not based on law but on the exercise of power.”

Several leaders of the BYC, including its chief organiser Mahrang Baloch, have been incarcerated at Central Jail Huda in provincial capital Quetta since March 2025, sparking global outrage over their continued detention, which human rights defenders allege is based on “false and politically motivated charges."

Meanwhile, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) also expressed deep concern over Pakistani authorities' attempts to punish Mahrang Baloch and her companions through “sham judicial proceedings."

The BNM said that the Pakistani state is attempting to punish the imprisoned leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Mahrang Baloch, and her associates through a fabricated judicial process.

“Pakistan's judicial system is merely a puppet subordinate to Pakistan Army authorities; the cases of Mahrang Baloch and her associates are being heard through an unjust 'Faceless Court' established inside Hudda Jail (Shaal), which is a ridiculous mockery of justice by the state, ” it added.

--IANS

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