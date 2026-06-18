Pakistan: BYC leaders continue sit-in protest inside Quetta jail over 'unfair judicial proceedings'

Quetta, June 18 (IANS) The sit-in protest by leaders of the human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) inside Huda jail in Balochistan’s capital Quetta against “unfair judicial proceedings and faceless trials” entered its sixth consecutive day on Thursday.

The rights body described the proceedings against the BYC leaders and activists as "unconstitutional, illegal," and in violation of the basic principles of transparent justice.

In a statement shared on its social media platform X, the BYC said, “Today, into its sixth day, the sit-in by BYC leaders inside Huda Jail against faceless trials continues. Five days ago, the organisation's leaders rejected the decision of the faceless court and began a sit-in inside the jail in protest, which is now entering its sixth day.”

“Following the announcement of the leaders' sit-in, the organisation declared a three-day online protest, which has been ongoing for the past three days. In this protest, individuals from various walks of life have participated and expressed their stance and concerns against unconstitutional practices such as faceless trials,” it added.

The BYC called on the people of Balochistan, political activists, students, lawyers, intellectuals, and human rights activists to continue raising their voices against faceless trials.

“This practice is tantamount to creating an even more suffocating environment for a coercion-ridden society. If the law itself becomes a weapon against those who raise their voices against the ongoing inhumane atrocities in Balochistan, then this system will become intolerable for any human being,” it noted.

The BYC further alleged that Pakistan's judicial system operates under the directives of the military establishment and applies unequal standards for the elite class and the ordinary citizens.

“In Pakistan, the judicial system is constantly being questioned, with claims that it has badly failed to meet legal requirements. Even at the international level, expressions of dissatisfaction are being voiced. This judicial system is being run entirely through directives from the military establishment. Here, separate laws have been made for the elite class and the common people," the rights body stated.

"Under this judicial system, the Baloch people are currently the most affected. Daily occurrences include extrajudicial killings, abductions disguised as arrests, violations of the sanctity of veils and homes, dishonour of Baloch women, unjust arrests, imprisonment, and so on," it added.

The BYC cited the arrests of its leaders, including Mahrang Baloch, as a clear example of what it called “unjust arrests,” saying they have faced "baseless cases" and have remained in detention for the past fourteen months. It also alleged that five Baloch women have been forcibly disappeared, with no information available about their whereabouts or condition.

"The issue of forcibly disappeared persons in Balochistan has taken a serious turn, which is a clear violation of international and national constitutions and laws. The illegal and unconstitutional abduction of Baloch youth, followed by dumping their bodies, has become a daily routine,” the BYC stated.

--IANS

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