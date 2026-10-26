Pakistan auction of Afghan goods stuck at Karachi port an attempt at profit from traders’ woes

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Pakistan, taking advantage of the year-long closure of its border with Afghanistan amidst sporadic armed conflicts with the Taliban regime, has reportedly put hundreds of containers carrying Afghan traders’ goods up for auction at Karachi Port in a classic case of earning from another’s misfortune.

Pakistani customs authorities have put hundreds of containers carrying Afghan traders’ goods up for auction at Karachi Port, citing high taxes, storage charges, and delays that have left the shipments stranded amid prolonged trade disruptions between the two countries, media reports said.

Border tensions between the neighbours have deep historical origins, with Kabul claiming the Durand Line has separated Pashtun inhabitants.

Relations deteriorated after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, with Islamabad repeatedly accusing Kabul of harbouring militants who carry out attacks across the border, particularly the TTP and ISIS–K.

Afghanistan insists that it does not shelter such elements and blames Islamabad for holding it responsible for problems which are internal.

The border has remained closed since October 2025 following intermittent armed skirmishes, causing significant economic losses and straining diplomatic relations.

Pajhwok Afghan News, quoting Western meida reports, said Sunday that traders confirmed that the auction of the stranded goods at Karachi Port began a few days ago following the closure of trade and transit routes between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The report said Afghan Chamber of Commerce officials had described Pakistan’s action as contrary to regional and international trade laws.

Earlier reports suggested Pakistan ordered Karachi Port to suspend the loading of goods belonging to Afghan traders "until further notice" and reportedly informed traders that the Torkham and Spin Boldak crossings will remain closed indefinitely.

This immediately hit businesses dealing with perishable goods such as fruit and vegetables, and the prolonged closure of trade resulted in spiralling prices of goods, restricted medical travel, and adversely affected livelihoods on both sides of the border.

Taliban authorities in Kabul have been urging Afghan businesses to explore alternate means of trade.

The Iranian border, which gives Afghanistan access to Chabahar port, has also been affected due to the West Asia crisis.

Earlier this year, Pakistani authorities allowed Afghan traders to remove stranded goods from the country’s ports or arrange for their shipment to other destinations, according to the Norway-based Afghan news website ‘dawatmedia24’.

At the time, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries said about 15,000 containers and consignments belonging to Afghan traders were at risk of being auctioned, it reported.

According to the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, more than 60 per cent of those goods have since been returned to their countries of origin, while some shipments were redirected to Iran’s Chabahar and Bandar Abbas ports, the report said Sunday.

The remaining consignments, however, have become entangled in a cycle of unpaid fees and administrative hurdles that traders say they cannot overcome, it added.

Reports quoting Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry noted that Pakistan remained Afghanistan’s largest transit trade and connectivity partner, with major border crossings such as Torkham and Chaman playing a central role in commerce. Islamabad’s diplomatic and commercial authorities emphasise that transit arrangements through Pakistani ports and border crossings are critical for Afghanistan’s access to international markets and for trade links with Central Asia. However, bilateral relations impact trade flows and regional connectivity, and Pakistan’s customs department is making a windfall from Afghan traders’ goods stuck at Karachi port.

--IANS

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