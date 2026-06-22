Pakistan, Afghanistan entering new phase of confrontation: Report

Kabul, June 22 (IANS) The frontier between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which has historically remained volatile, is entering a new phase of confrontation as none of the two sides is indicating willingness to step back. Recently, Taliban authorities announced that Afghanistan had conducted overnight airstrikes in Pakistan, a move if confirmed, would be one of the most assertive actions taken by the group since seizing power in August 2021, a report has detailed.

In a statement issued on June 19, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence said that its forces carried out overnight airstrikes against what it said were ISIS-linked facilities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan, Afghanistan-based news agency Khaama Press reported.

The ministry said that the places that were targeted were allegedly being used to plan and coordinate attacks against Afghanistan. The ministry said "important and designated targets" were successfully hit during these airstrikes. It warned that Afghanistan would act decisively against groups that it considers a danger to the country.

"Al Jazeera, citing regional analysts, noted that the Taliban’s announcement — if accurate — represents a significant escalation in the already fragile relationship between the two neighbors. The outlet emphasized that the strikes come at a time when Pakistan has intensified pressure on the Taliban over the presence of Tehreek‑e‑Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, whom Islamabad accuses Kabul of sheltering. The Taliban deny the allegation," S S Ahmad, a researcher and journalist based in Kabul, wrote in Afghan Diaspora Network.

As per local media reports, residents in Balochistan said they heard explosions overnight, however, independent verification remains limited. Taliban's recent announcement seems to be aimed at showcasing strength domestically and regionally. Taliban's statement stressed that Afghanistan would “eliminate threats in the embryo,” indicating a desire to showcase themselves as being capable of protecting national sovereignty — a stance they have consistently taken to bolster internal legitimacy.

"But analysts warn that such actions risk deepening instability. Pakistan and Afghanistan share a long, porous crossing Durand Line where militant groups have operated for decades. Both governments accuse each other of harboring hostile networks, and both deny responsibility. The result is a cycle of mutual suspicion that has repeatedly undermined regional security," the Afghan Diaspora Network report stated.

"If the Taliban’s claims are confirmed, the strikes could mark a turning point in how Kabul responds to perceived threats inside Pakistani territory. But they could also provoke retaliation from Pakistan, a nuclear‑armed state with a far more powerful military. For now, the situation remains murky. What is clear is that the frontier between the two countries — historically volatile — is entering a new phase of confrontation, with neither side showing signs of stepping back," the report added.

--IANS

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