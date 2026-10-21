October 21, 2026 5:53 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: 10 killed, 44 injured after bus overturns in Punjab province

Pakistan: 10 killed, 44 injured after bus overturns in Punjab province (File Image)

Islamabad, Oct 21 (IANS) As many as 10 people were killed and 44 others injured as a bus overturned after colliding with a road divider on the Indus Highway in Rojhan tehsil of Rajanpur district in Pakistan's Punjab province, local media reported on Wednesday citing rescue authorities.

The accident took place in the Bangla Hidayat area at around 5:45 am (local time), and the bus was reportedly speeding when it hit a road divider and toppled over. Rescue 1122 said that the deceased included seven men, two women and a girl, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

Over 38 injured were undergoing treatment at the Rajanpur District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, while four critically injured persons were referred to Dera Ghazi Khan and two seriously injured to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

Local rescue authorities said that it "responded promptly" after it received the information regarding accident and sent 10 ambulances and two rescue vehicles to the site of the incident. It further mentioned that 35 rescuers participated in the emergency response.

In August, as many as two people were killed and 42 others injured after a bus carrying a wedding party overturned on the Kohlu-Dera Ghazi Khan highway in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

According to police, the bus carrying a wedding party was heading from Rakhni to Kohlu when the accident occurred. A police official said that more than 40 people were injured after a bus overturned due to overloading, Dawn reported.

After the accident, police and rescue officials reached the site and took the injured people to a hospital in Kohlu. A woman and child succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

On May 10, at least five people were killed and 10 others injured after a passenger van fell into a ravine in Swat's Charbagh tehsil, according to rescue officials, Pakistan's another daily The News International reported.

The rescue officials said that five people died on the spot while 10 others were injured in the accident. Sources revealed that the victims were from a family and were heading from Adu to Ganajir to attend a wedding when the vehicle met with the accident, apparently due to brake failure.

--IANS

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