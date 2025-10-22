Yoga Guru backs PM Modi’s Diwali message prioritising health, cleanliness

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 22 (IANS) Renowned Padma Shri awardee and Yoga Guru Bharat Bhushan on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Diwali message to the nation, which emphasised the importance of health, cleanliness, and a balanced lifestyle.

Bhushan praised the Prime Minister’s call for reducing oil intake, embracing Yoga, and making health a national priority.

PM Modi, in his Diwali letter to the nation, urged citizens to take better care of their health, reduce oil consumption in food by 10 per cent, and integrate Yoga into their daily lives. His message was widely seen as a reminder to bring mindful habits into the festive season.

Reacting to it, Bharat Bhushan told IANS, “The Prime Minister is himself an excellent practitioner of Yoga. It is natural that his solutions to national problems often reflect yogic values. Yoga is a holistic solution—not just for physical health, but also for mental peace, emotional balance, and spiritual discipline.”

He further added, “From the very beginning, Yoga teaches us the core principles of non-violence, truth, celibacy, non-possessiveness, and discipline. These are not just philosophical ideas; they are practical life tools. Whether someone is dealing with a physical ailment or a psychological issue, Yoga offers a structured path to recovery.”

Bhushan went on to add that PM Modi’s guidance holds value for all segments of society, including those facing social unrest or ideological extremism.

“Even the youth involved in Naxalism can find peace and purpose through Yoga. It connects the individual to a higher consciousness and detaches them from negativity.”

Addressing the Prime Minister’s appeal to reduce oil consumption, Bhushan pointed out the increasing health risks associated with poor dietary habits.

“Our modern lifestyle is marked by excessive comfort and decreasing physical activity. We are paying the price in the form of obesity, heart disease, and mental stress. These are directly linked to unhealthy eating and lack of movement," he told IANS.

Clarifying PM Modi’s message, he said, “The PM is not targeting any specific oil, whether it’s mustard, sesame, or any other. His message is about reducing the overall fat intake. By doing so, we can enhance our body’s efficiency, boost fitness, and reduce the burden on our internal organs. In essence, it’s about creating awareness and making smarter choices.”

He added that PM Modi has consistently spoken about such health-centric issues since taking office.

“Perhaps he is the first leader who has continuously advocated for health and wellness as a national priority. People see him not just as a political leader, but also as someone who understands their daily struggles. Whether it is about sanitation workers or scientists working on Chandrayaan, his compassion spans all levels of society," he stated.

Bhushan emphasised that Yoga is not limited to the mat—it’s a way of life.

“Yoga is not just something to be performed; it’s something to be lived. The practice begins with external cleanliness, but its real goal is internal purity. You can wear clean clothes and still carry negative thoughts. True cleanliness means having a clean mind, heart, and soul," he told IANS.

Speaking about the importance of hygiene and cleanliness in the Prime Minister’s message, he said, “Cleanliness is the foundation of good health. This is not just a public health campaign—it’s a yogic principle. PM Modi leads by example. He picks up a broom and steps onto the street, showing us that no task is beneath any of us. As he moves, the country moves.”

He also drew parallels with the teachings of spiritual classes.

“Children are taught to wash their hands before prayers, brush after meals, and keep their surroundings clean. These aren’t just rules—they’re tools to build mindful behaviour. If we think positively, it reflects on our face. But if we dwell in anger, hatred, or jealousy, those feelings shape our personality too.”

Reflecting on India’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhushan highlighted how cleanliness and awareness saved lives.

“India emerged as a leader during the COVID-19 crisis by supplying vaccines and medicines across the world. That was only possible because our leadership encouraged discipline—maintaining distance, avoiding physical contact, and promoting hygiene. These are core yogic values in action.”

He said that these principles should not remain as thoughts but must be practised.

“As long as an idea remains only in the head, it has no power. Once it’s translated into action, it becomes behaviour. That’s the essence of Yoga—living it.”

Bhushan spoke about how Yoga and thought transformation can uplift even those who have strayed.

“There are individuals caught in criminal activities or anti-social ideologies. Yoga has the potential to reform them, too. If we can help them shift their thoughts and bring about mental clarity, they can become contributors to society instead of disruptors," he told IANS.

He added, “Even those who are involved in violent movements or trapped in negativity can change if their thinking changes. Society evolves when the individual evolves. Change begins in the mind.”

