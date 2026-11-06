Pabitra Margherita meets Spanish FM, discusses bilateral ties

Madrid, Nov 6 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares on the sidelines of the 30th Summit of the Ibero-American Conference in Madrid, with discussions focused on enhancing bilateral ties.

He underscored India's willingness to further strengthen ties with the wider Ibero-American community as India joined the Ibero-American Conference as an Associate Observer.

The Conference currently consists of 22 member countries – 19 from Latin America and three from Europe - Spain, Portugal and Andorra, 12 Associate Observers and 20 Consultative Observers.

In a post on X on Friday, Margherita said, “Delighted to be welcomed by Foreign Minister of Spain José Manuel Albares as India joins the Ibero-American Conference as Associate Observer. Look forward to strengthening our ties with the Ibero-American community,”

On Thursday, Margherita held a meeting with Colombia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Omar Bula Escobar on the sidelines of the summit, where the two sides discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, education, health, culture and multilateral fora.

"Pleased to interact with H.E. Mr. Omar Bula Escobar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia. The interaction focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, culture, education, health and multilateral fora," MoS Margherita wrote on X following the meeting.

He also met Bolivia's Foreign Minister Hector Francisco Huanca, with discussions centred on strengthening bilateral cooperation. The two sides also spoke about regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"Hon'ble Minister of State for External Affairs, Shri Pabitra Margherita, had productive interactions with H.E. Mr. Omar Bula Escobar, Foreign Minister of Colombia, and H.E. Mr. Hector Francisco Huanca, Foreign Minister of Bolivia, on the sidelines of the 30th Ibero-American Summit in Madrid. The discussions focused on strengthening respective bilateral cooperation, regional and global issues of mutual interest, and exploring avenues for closer engagement within the framework of the Ibero-American Conference," the Indian Embassy in Spain posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, the MoS expressed India's gratitude to the Latin American community for welcoming India as an Associate Observer at the Ibero-American Conference.

Margherita made the remarks while delivering India’s remarks at the Ministerial Dialogue with Associate and Consultative Observers hosted by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Pleased to deliver India’s remarks at the Ministerial Dialogue with Associate and Consultative Observers hosted by Foreign Minister of Spain, Jose Manuel Albares. Conveyed India’s gratitude to the Latin-American community for welcoming India as an Associate Observer."

--IANS

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