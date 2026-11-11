P.T. Usha, Anju George face off outside the track as IOA election row intensifies

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11 (IANS) Two of Kerala's biggest athletes, P.T. Usha and Anju Bobby George, who once carried the country's hopes on the international track, are now on opposite sides of an increasingly bitter battle within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The latest exchange has brought their differences into the open, with Anju George responding to allegations of electoral manipulation raised by Usha, the current IOA President.

Usha had alleged irregularities in the election to the Sports Persons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) category and wrote to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) seeking an independent inquiry.

Anju George, who emerged victorious in the election with 53 votes, the highest secured by any candidate, has now hit back, saying that winning and losing are part of any democratic process and everyone should learn to accept both.

Those raising allegations should produce concrete evidence to support their claims, she said.

If there were complaints, the parties concerned should approach the appropriate official authorities rather than make allegations, she added.

Anju George described her victory as a major recognition of her contributions to Indian sports.

She also said she could not have known in advance who would vote for her.

The developments have added a new dimension to the rivalry between the two Malayali sporting icons, whose careers have been marked by remarkable achievements at the international level.

Usha, who famously missed an Olympic medal by just 0.01 seconds in the 400 metre hurdles at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, went on to become one of the most influential figures in Indian athletics before taking over as IOA President.

Anju George, a former world championship bronze medallist in long jump, has also held important positions in Indian sports administration.

While there is no indication that Anju George's election victory automatically makes her Usha's successor, the developments have put the two prominent Kerala figures on opposing sides of a significant battle over the functioning and leadership of the country's Olympic administration.

For Kerala, the contest is particularly significant as two of its most celebrated athletes are now at the centre of an unusual sporting face-off outside the track and off the field.

--IANS

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