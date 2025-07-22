July 22, 2025 6:53 PM हिंदी

Over Rs 28,996 crore loans given to SC, ST and women under Stand-up India scheme: FM Sitharaman

Over Rs 28,996 crore loans given to SC, ST and women under Stand-up India scheme: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) An amount of Rs 28,996.15 crore has been sanctioned as loans to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and women entrepreneurs from April 2022 till March 2025 under the Stand-Up India Scheme which provides financial and institutional aid to marginalised sections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Parliament on Tuesday.

The number of bank accounts of SC, ST and women entrepreneurs to which the loans were sanctioned shot up to 126,508 during these three years, the Finance Minister said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Stand-Up India scheme on April 5, 2016 as part of the government's efforts to support entrepreneurship among women and SC and ST communities. The objective of the 'Stand-Up' India scheme was to provide loans from Scheduled Commercial Banks of value between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to at least one Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) borrower and one woman borrower per bank branch for setting up a greenfield enterprise in manufacturing, services or trading sector and also for activities allied to agriculture.

"The scheme provided loans of value between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore at the lowest applicable rate of the bank for that category (rating), not exceeding base rate MCLR+3 per cent+ Tenor premium, with a repayment period of 7 years with a maximum moratorium of up to 18 months," said an official statement.

Apart from linking prospective borrowers with banks for loans, the online portal (www.standupmitra.in) provided guidance to prospective SC, ST and Women entrepreneurs in their endeavour to set up business enterprises, starting from training to filling up of loan applications as per Bank requirements.

The portal also facilitated step by step guidance for connecting prospective borrowers to various agencies with specific expertise -- Skilling Centres, Mentorship support, Entrepreneurship Development Programme Centres, District Industries Centre, together with addresses and contact number, the Finance Minister added.

--IANS

sps/na

LATEST NEWS

'Metro...In Dino' actor Kush Jotwani talks about his bonding with Aditya Roy Kapur

'Metro...In Dino' actor Kush Jotwani talks about his bonding with Aditya Roy Kapur

Rs 33,081 cr approved to states from FY22 to FY26 to boost health infra: Govt

Rs 33,081 cr approved to states from FY22 to FY26 to boost health infra: Govt

Air India Hong Kong flight’s power unit catches fire after landing at Delhi airport

Air India Hong Kong flight’s power unit catches fire after landing at Delhi airport

Ex-Liverpool, Wrexham defender Joey Jones passes away aged 70

Ex-Liverpool, Wrexham defender Joey Jones passes away aged 70

Rajasthan: Kithana locals recall Jagdeep Dhankhar’s lasting legacy

Rajasthan: Kithana locals recall Jagdeep Dhankhar’s lasting legacy

Over Rs 28,996 crore loans given to SC, ST and women under Stand-up India scheme: FM Sitharaman

Over Rs 28,996 crore loans given to SC, ST and women under Stand-up India scheme: FM Sitharaman

‘Govt is beggar, not farmers’: Maha Agriculture Minister sparks another row

‘Govt is beggar, not farmers’: Maha Agriculture Minister sparks another row

'Mangal Lakshmi' actress Deepika Singh says 'gather knowledge persistently as monkey collect bananas'

'Mangal Lakshmi' actress Deepika Singh says 'gather knowledge persistently as monkey collect bananas'

Dixon Tech’s profit declines 39 pc sequentially to Rs 280 crore in Q1

Dixon Technologies’ profit declines 39 pc sequentially to Rs 280 crore in Q1

Free Trade Agreement, investment treaty on radar as PM Modi visits Maldives this week (File image)

Free Trade Agreement, investment treaty on radar as PM Modi visits Maldives this week