Over 50 pc of India’s AI jobs in Bengaluru, Delhi‑NCR

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Bengaluru and Delhi‑NCR together account for over 50 per cent of India’s Artificial Intelligence‑related job openings, with Bengaluru alone holding a 25.4 per cent share, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from CBRE South Asia Private Limited said the analysis covered over 64,500 active job listings on Naukri.com as of December 2025 and found Delhi‑NCR at 24.8 per cent and Mumbai at 19.2 per cent, the report said.

Together, these three cities collectively account for nearly 70 per cent of all AI-related job openings in the country, the report said

Engineering (Software & Quality Assurance), Data Science & Analytics, and Customer Success, Service & Operations are the top three domains driving AI hiring, the report said.

This trend reflected AI’s expanding role across core development as well as front-end business functions, the firm said.

"India is not just writing the code for AI but also leading in how it is implemented and serviced for global consumers," it noted.

The surge in AI-related roles is mirrored by record office leasing, with Bengaluru leading 2025 office absorption at 26 per cent and total leasing activity reaching 82.6 million square feet. Further, captured more than one-third of the country's total GCC leasing activity.

Delhi-NCR, unlike hubs focused solely on IT, sees strong AI demand from a mix of consulting, fintech, healthcare, and public-sector initiatives.

"AI has transitioned from a buzzword to a crucial peg in India's broader economic and infrastructure growth story," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, South-East Asia, and MEA, CBRE.

"The rising demand of AI professionals is not just a job trend but a fundamental shift in how global enterprises view India — as a hub for end-to-end innovation rather than just service delivery. This evolution is set to redefine the country's economic landscape and its position in the global digital value chain," he added.

—IANS

aar/pk